scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ESA mission to probe Jupiter's icy moons to launch on Thursday

By Agency News Desk

Paris, April 10 (IANS) The European Space Agency’s (ESA) is all set to launch its first-ever mission to explore the icy worlds of Jupiter on Thursday.

The Jupiter Icy moons Explorer or JUICE mission, was initially slated for launch in 2022. It will now take off on Thursday (April 13) from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The liftoff is scheduled from pad ELA-3 at 8:15 a.m. EDT (5:45 p.m. IST). The spacecraft is currently cocooned inside the fairing of its Ariane 5 rocket.

The spacecraft will take an eight-year journey to reach the largest planet in the Solar System in 2031.

The JUICE will make detailed observations of the giant gas planet and its three large ocean-bearing moons — Ganymede, Callisto and Europa — with a suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments, the ESA said.

The mission will characterise these moons as both planetary objects and possible habitats, explore Jupiter’s complex environment in depth, and study the wider Jupiter system as an archetype for gas giants across the Universe.

It will spend three and a half years in the Jupiter system, and in the final phase of its exploration will go into orbit around the largest Jovian moon, Ganymede.

JUICE will also perform flybys of Venus, Earth and the moon to increase its speed and adjust its trajectory. But to do so, those celestial bodies have to be aligned properly, which happens only twice a year, in April and again at summer’s end, according to The Telegraph.

At a recent briefing, last week, the mission officials stated that weather forecasts for the April 13 launch outline an overcast sky with some thunderstorms.

If the mission is delayed due to weather or technical reasons, the team can try again to launch JUICE once each day for the rest of the month.

Further, if the spacecraft fails to launch in April, the next available slot would open four months later, in August 2023, Space.com reported.

Jupiter hosts storms larger than Earth and has its own system of moons featuring both ice and fire. So far, nine spacecraft have visited the gas giant.

Besides ESA’s JUICE, NASA’s Europa Clipper will also launch a mission to the Jovian system. The Europa Clipper is slated for a launch in October 2024 and expected to arrive in April 2030.

–IANS

rvt/dpb

Previous article
Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'
Next article
Salman Khan unveils new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' ahead of trailer launch
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project

Sports

Kerala deaf team wins IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship

Technology

Lava launches new smartphone with 6.5-inch display under Rs 10K

Technology

Pixel phone users randomly getting free cash from Google

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,880 new Covid cases

News

Ryan Reynolds buys a $1.8 million home in Welsh village

News

Salman Khan unveils new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' ahead of trailer launch

News

Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'

Fashion and Lifestyle

For Anil Kapoor it is time for ‘Sexy at 60’ – fighter mode on

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi's knock takes pressure off the batting unit, opines SRH skipper Aiden Markram

News

YouTube rolls out 'sleep timer' in Music app

Technology

IIT-K partners with defence PSU to focus on innovation

News

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to return with season 2 of audio series 'Virus 2062'

Technology

Digital health pioneer Pear Therapeutics files for bankruptcy, lays off workers

Technology

US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India

News

Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan meets Acid attack survivors

Technology

Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US