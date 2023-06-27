scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ESA’s mission to probe universe's dark mysteries to fly on Saturday

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 27 (IANS) The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid mission, which will explore the dark Universe, is expected to launch on Saturday, the agency has said.

The space telescope will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on July 1.

Euclid aims to shed light on the nature of dark matter and dark energy, two of the biggest modern mysteries about the universe. To date, astronomers have not been able to detect either of them directly, only inferring their presence from the effects they have on the Universe at large.

“Dark energy and dark matter reveal themselves by the fairly subtle changes they make to the appearance of objects in the visible universe; otherwise we don’t know about them,” said Rene Laureijs, Euclid project scientist, at a pre-launch briefing.

The space telescope will create the largest, most accurate 3D map of the Universe ever produced, observing shapes and movements of billions of galaxies across 10 billion years of cosmic time, over more than a third of the sky.

By observing billions of galaxies out to a distance of 10 billion light-years, scientists will be able to chart the position and velocity of galaxies over immense distances and through most of cosmic history, and trace the way the Universe has expanded during that time. Euclid’s extraordinary optics will also reveal subtle distortions in the appearance of galaxies.

From the new data, astronomers aim to infer the properties of dark energy and dark matter more precisely than ever before.

The two-tonne spacecraft, which is 4.7 metres tall and 3.5 metres wide, is a fully European mission — built and operated by ESA, with contributions from NASA.

Euclid is headed for the Earth-sun Lagrange Point 2 (L2), a gravitationally stable spot about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. Two instruments aboard the telescope that specialise in infrared (heat) and visual wavelengths will work together to image large swaths of the sky, to infer where dark matter may be lurking by charting its effects on visible objects.

The telescope’s commissioning period will last roughly eight months, including a one-month transit to L2. The team expects to begin full operations around April 2024. The $1.5 billion mission is planned to last until 2029.

–IANS

rvt/uk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Chris Gaffaney set to reach 50-Test milestone at Lord’s
Next article
This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma
This May Also Interest You
Sports

This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Ashes 2023: Chris Gaffaney set to reach 50-Test milestone at Lord’s

Sports

India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

News

Aaliya Siddiqui to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Munawar Faruqui shares Eid plans, says it’s gonna be a low-key celebration

Sports

Experienced Australia pumped up to take on India in World Cup opener

News

Akshay Oberoi gains 10kgs of muscle for his role in ‘Fighter’

Technology

Google introduces new quick action to easily access features in Meet on web

Technology

WhatsApp Business surpasses 200 mn monthly active users globally (Lead)

Sports

West Indies women beat Ireland to start ODI series on winning note

News

Jr NTR pained over fan’s death, seeks probe

News

Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for the second Test v Australia

Sports

Wrestlers' case: Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief on July 1

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ : Jad Hadid’s emotional meltdown at the breakfast table leaves contestants stunned

News

Ram Kapoor based 'building blocks' of his 'Neeyat' character on his father

News

Varun Kasturia says, he calls Shweta Tiwari 'maa' in real life

News

Sonam Kapoor invited for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US