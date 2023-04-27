scorecardresearch
EU warns Twitter over spreading disinformation, favouring Kremlin agenda

By Agency News Desk

London, April 27 (IANS) The European Union (EU) has warned Elon Musk-run Twitter over spreading disinformation and encouraging the Kremlin agenda.

Vera Jourova, Vice-President for Values and Transparency at EU, said in a tweet that this is yet another “negative sign from Twitter on not making digital information space any safer and free from the Kremlin disinformation and malicious influence”.

Twitter has been confirmed as one of 19 major tech platforms subject to a centralised oversight by the EU under the new Digital Services Act (DSA).

Jourova cited an AP report on research by London-based non-profit Reset, which found that recent policy changes at Twitter have significantly amplified state-backed disinformation on the platform by authoritarian governments in Russia, China and Iran.

“To me this is a signal that #Twitter is falling short of its commitments to the anti-disinformation Code,” she said.

“This is a paramount test to show they are serious about respecting the Code and ultimately compliance with the #DigitalServicesAct,” Jourova added.

The DSA requires major social media platforms to take steps to mitigate systemic risks like disinformation and failing to do so can invite penalties of up to 6 per cent of their global annual turnover.

The EU DSA wants the social media platforms to maintain independent auditing and share data with relevant authorities, along with adopting a code of conduct by August this year.

–IANS

na/dpb

