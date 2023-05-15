scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Europe okays Microsoft's $68.7bn acquisition of gaming giant Activision

By Agency News Desk

London, May 15 (IANS) The European Commission on Monday approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard by Microsoft for $68.7 billion.

The Commission said in a statement that it has based its decision on hard evidence, and on extensive information and feedback from competitors and customers, including from game developers and distributors as well as cloud game streaming platforms in the EU.

The preliminary investigation found that Microsoft could harm competition in the distribution of console and PC video games, including multi-game subscription services and cloud game streaming services; and in the supply of PC operating systems.

The Commission’s in-depth market investigation indicated that Microsoft would not be able to harm rival consoles and rival multi-game subscription services.

“At the same time, it confirmed that Microsoft could harm competition in the distribution of games via cloud game streaming services and that its position in the market for PC operating systems would be strengthened,” said the Commission.

The EU decision came as the UK market regulator last last month announced it was blocking Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the developer behind hugely-popular Call of Duty (CoD) franchise.

The European Commission found that Microsoft would have no incentive to refuse to distribute Activision’s games to Sony, which is the leading distributor of console games worldwide, including in the European Economic Area (aEEA’) where there are four Sony PlayStation consoles for every Microsoft Xbox console bought by gamers.

“Indeed, Microsoft would have strong incentives to continue distributing Activision’s games via a device as popular as Sony’s PlayStation,” it said.

If Microsoft made Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud game streaming service, Microsoft could also strengthen the position of Windows in the market for PC operating systems.

“This could be the case, should Microsoft hinder or degrade the streaming of Activision’s games on PCs using operating systems other than Windows,” read the decision.

Microsoft entered into a $68.7 billion deal to buy Activision, one of the most popular video games publishers in the world, in January 2022.

–IANS

na/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala versus Odisha headlines in quarterfinals
Next article
AIFF takes strategic steps to reform Grassroots football in India
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Champions League: No major injury problems for Real Madrid ahead of semifinal clash with Man City

Sports

AIFF takes strategic steps to reform Grassroots football in India

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala versus Odisha headlines in quarterfinals

Sports

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar's fifer restricts GT to 188/8 after Gill's maiden ton

Sports

IPL 2023: With next generation coming in, current players might not be in T20 scheme of things, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Bundesliga: Pragmatic Union Berlin likely to end up in Champions League

News

Raima, Riya Sen looking to join politics eventually

Health & Lifestyle

HC seeks medical report of all Tihar jail convicts aged over 75

Health & Lifestyle

Check feasibility of installing ACLS service at 3 major interchange stations: HC to DMRC

News

SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room

Technology

Mark Zuckerberg announces Chat Lock on WhatsApp

Sports

Telangana CM announces Rs 2.5 crore for Chess Grandmaster Praneeth

Sports

IPL 2023: We are just backing each other and enjoying our cricket, says MI's Piyush Chawla

News

Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan's rut began with Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson losing form, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Karting SuperSeries raises the temperature in Thrissur

Sports

Archery World Cup: Atanu Das, Jyothi Vennam to lead Indian challenge in Stage 2 at Shanghai

News

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US