scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Evernote lays off most of its employees, moves operations to Europe

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 10 (IANS) Note-taking platform Evernote has laid off most of its employees and going forward, a team based in Europe will continue to assume ownership of the Evernote product.

Italian parent company Bending Spoons is taking most of Evernote’s operations to Europe.

Bending Spoons acquired Evernote in November last year.

Evernote said the move is intended to “boost operational efficiency and to make the most of the Bending Spoons employer brand, which is extremely strong in Europe.” Most of the company’s Chile and US-based employees have been laid off.

“We’re committed to supporting those impacted with a substantial separation package. In most cases, this package includes 16 weeks of salary, up to one year of health insurance coverage, and a performance bonus, paid pro-rata as if the year-end performance targets have already been achieved,” its CEO Francesco Patarnello said in a statement.

The company said it is also offering additional support to those in need, such as impacted individuals who are on a visa.

The company previously laid off 129 workers in February this year.

Evernote became one of the first popular note-taking apps when it was launched in 2008.

The company said that a dedicated and growing team based in Europe “will be in an ideal position to leverage the extensive expertise and strength of the 400-plus workforce at Bending Spoons, many of whom have been working on Evernote full-time since the acquisition”.

–IANS

na/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry
Next article
Threads to feature auto-delete posts option
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Threads to feature auto-delete posts option

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

News

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

News

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

News

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

News

Varun Dhawan says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

News

Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

News

'Downton Abbey' villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show 'Strictly'

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US