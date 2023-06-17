scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Ex-ISRO official promoted Sisir Radar test flew drone fitted with 'Rabbit SAR'

By Agency News Desk

<br>"The drone fitted with SAR was flown (on Friday) at a place called Sonarpur, about 50 km from Kolkata," Tapan Misra, Founding Director and Chief Scientist, Sisir Radar Private Ltd, told IANS.

Misra who was earlier a Director at the Space Applications Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has named his product as ‘Rabbit SAR’ as its antennas are long like the ears of a rabbit.

According to him, it was a windy day and the SAR drone was flown for a short period of time.

Misra said the battery operated drone can fly at a height of 1.5 km but on Friday it was cleared to fly at 50 metre height.

According to him, the drone that was designed as per their specification has a battery endurance capability of one hour.

"The SAR is of mass 14 kg including structure and its own power source. It will have six antennas, three looking at either side of the drone. It can operate either single polarization and interferometry mode or full polarimetric mode. We tested in single polarization and interferometry mode," Misra added.

According to him, technology wise it is a novel one. The SAR is designed at L band with 1 metre resolution.

"Nobody has this capability of resolution at this band," Misra said.

"It is India’s first Software Defined Radar. Ninety per cent of the SAR RF section is implemented in digital, in python language," he said.

Interestingly the test flight was done on the day when Sisir Radar completed one year after it hired its first employee. Now the company’s headcount is 30.

"We have received industrial land from the West Bengal Government at a heavily discounted price. We will build our new facility within next January with a clean room. The funds were raised from high networth individuals," he said.

"We want to take drone SAR to market both globally and domestically. Our next target is building satellite SAR in L band with unthinkable one metre resolution. It will be the first of its kind in the world. We will build a constellation of High Resolution L band SAR satellites for our defense requirements and global marketing."

The drone-fitted SAR images will be useful for defence, mining, infrastructure, agriculture and others.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

–IANS<br>vj/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dharmendra dances with grandson Karan Deol on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'
Next article
Decoding Ekta Kapoor’s unstoppable success as content czarina
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

US likely to see shortage of antibiotics for children, adults: Report

News

Decoding Ekta Kapoor’s unstoppable success as content czarina

Fashion and Lifestyle

Dharmendra dances with grandson Karan Deol on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'

News

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after car crash

Technology

9 in 10 Indians approve standardise charging cables for mobiles, tablets

News

Zoe Saldana is not too happy with 'Avatar' sequels being delayed

News

Sunny Deol dances to his iconic 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' at son Karan's sangeet

News

Jessica Williams on working with Jake Gyllenhaal: 'He's an insane actor'

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula have a heated argument

Technology

Students build mobile app for migrant workers' safety

Review

Movie Review | Adipurush: Too hot to handle

Technology

Meta allows its VR headset for 10 years old amid scrutiny

News

Lady Gaga confirms 'Chromatica Ball' film is in the works

News

Gal Gadot starrer ‘Heart of Stone’ poster unveiled

Sports

Ex-Brazil boss Scolari takes charge of Atletico Mineiro

Technology

Musk-inspired Reddit CEO refuses to budge amid widespread protests

Technology

Facebook, Instagram suffer global outage again

Sports

Pakistan's participation at 2023 World Cup in India subject to government approval: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US