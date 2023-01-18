scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Exempt levy of customs duty on telecom equipment to boost 5G roll out: COAI

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The top telecom industry body on Wednesday urged the government to exempt the levy of basic customs duty (BCD) charges in the upcoming Union Budget, which will further help in the deployment and smooth roll-out of 5G in India.

Higher customs duty on telecom equipment is disrupting the cost effectiveness of the telecom companies as around 85 per cent of the telecom equipment in the country is imported.

“BCD of 20 per cent is levied on import of most of telecom equipment like optical transport equipment/networks, IP radios, MIMO/LTE products, soft switches, VoIPs, PTN, MPLS -TP, etc. which is disrupting the cost effectiveness of the telcos,” said the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI), the apex body that represents the telecom sector.

The industry body suggested to exempt the levy of BCD charges as it will be beneficial towards importing essential equipment to boost 5G roll out.

“Telcos are constantly upgrading infrastructure to keep up with the new- age technologies. However, the required facility to manufacture the equipment has not yet been set up in India. Therefore, telcos are dependent on imports,” COAI Director General, Lt. Gen. Dr S.P. Kochhar (retd) said.

Considering the financial health of the industry and the huge investments,”relaxation in import duties will go a long way in helping us realise our dream of an aAtmanirbhar Bharat”, he added.

The apex telecom made several recommendations for the Union Budget 2023-24 to the Ministry of Finance.

The COAI requested that the Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund contribution of 5 per cent of adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) may be suspended till the existing USO corpus is exhausted and license fee be brought down from 3 per cent to 1 per cent at the earliest to cover only administrative costs by the DoT/government.

For facilitating ease of doing business, a centralised registration process is recommended for the industries having spread in all 36 States/UTs.

“As an alternative, a centralised jurisdiction may be formed to govern the day-to-day affairs of the taxpayers,” said the body.

The COAI also requested the government to facilitate centralised assessment, and audit procedure for large taxpayer units with turnover of over Rs 500 crore and presence in over 12 states/UTs.

This would limit this facility to less than 1 per cent of all corporates and ensure ease of doing business with no corresponding loss of revenue to the government, it said.

Kochhar said that given the huge burden of taxes and regulatory levies on telecom operators, and the critical nature of the service to drive ‘Digital India’, “a special benefit may be provided to telecom operators by way of exemption of GST on regulatory payments of LF, SUC and spectrum assigned under auction”.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
1st ODI: Shubman Gill's magnificent double century propels India to massive 349/8 against NZ
Next article
Raashii Khanna feels her ‘Farzi’ character will resonate with women at large
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to score a double century in ODIs

News

Raashii Khanna joins ‘supercop’ Vijay Sethupathi in eliminating counterfeiting

News

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Moose Jattana finds a new friend in Hiba Trablessi

News

Chhatrapal Ninawe’s ‘Ghaath’ World Premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

News

A R Rahman, L Subramaniam pay tribute to violin legend V Lakshminarayana through ‘Don’t Leave Me’ redo

Sports

BBC apologises after porn audio played during live football match

Technology

Gupshup launches Auto Bot Builder tool powered by GPT-3

News

Raashii Khanna feels her ‘Farzi’ character will resonate with women at large

Sports

1st ODI: Shubman Gill's magnificent double century propels India to massive 349/8 against NZ

Sports

Brij Bhushan was sexually harassing female wrestlers, I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow: Vinesh Phogat (Ld)

News

Hansika Motwani’s first look of ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’

Technology

Food additives associated with increased risk of diabetes: Study

News

Dhvani Bhanushali on 'Lagan': First time I'm bringing an entire album for my audience

News

Angelina, Brad Pitt's son Pax secretly working as an artist using fake name

Sports

Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment

News

Netflix releases its 2023 Korean slate

News

Christina Applegate gets tagged a scammer in her DM

Technology

How social media platforms reward users for spreading misinformation

News

Sujan Dasgupta, creator of popular OTT sleuth ‘Eken Babu’ dies in Kolkata at 80

News

Honouring exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, 'The Kashmir Files' to re-release on Jan 19

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US