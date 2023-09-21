scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Exercise during morning, afternoon to ward off diabetes risk: Study

Morning and afternoon physical activity are better associated with a lower risk of developing Type-2 diabetes

By Agency News Desk
Exercise during morning, afternoon to ward off diabetes risk Study
Exercise during morning, afternoon to ward off diabetes risk Study _ pic courtesy news agency

Morning and afternoon physical activity are better associated with a lower risk of developing Type-2 diabetes, according to a new study, led by researchers including one Indian-origin. The new research, published in the journal Diabetologia, found no statistically significant association between evening physical activity and risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Physical activity is a preventive factor for Type 2 diabetes, but its timing and consistency (in contrast with overall sum of physical activity) has been relatively unexplored.

Researchers from Harvard University in the US analysed the relationship between morning, afternoon, or evening physical activity and consistency (routine) and risk of Type 2 diabetes.

“Our study showed an association with diabetes risk between morning and afternoon versus evening physical activity. The findings also suggest it is helpful to include some higher-intensity activity to help reduce the risk of developing diabetes and other cardiovascular disease,” said Dr Chirag Patel, Harvard Medical School.

The team included 93,095 participants (mean age 62 years) without a history of Type 2 diabetes who wore a wrist-worn accelerometer for one week. They converted accelerometer information to estimate metabolic equivalent of task (MET) (a common measure of physical activity), adding up MET-hours of total physical activity, including chores, walking, and vigorous activity.

The team observed protective associations of physical activity, with each 1-unit increase in MET being associated with a 10 per cent and 9 per cent reduction in risk of Type 2 diabetes in the morning and afternoon, respectively. However, there was no statistically significant association between evening physical activity and risk of Type 2 diabetes.

The researchers believed that lifestyle factors, such as amount of sleep and dietary intake, would influence the amount of physical activity in the morning, afternoon, and evening undertaken, and therefore the role activity has in diabetes risk.

“The consistency or routine of physical activity was not strongly associated with Type 2 diabetes. In other words, individuals who exercise a smaller amount of time more frequently are at no lesser risk for diabetes than individuals who exercise the same total amount, but with less of a routine,” Dr. Patel said.

“Our findings support that total physical activity, but not its consistency over the week, may be an important factor impacting Type 2 diabetes risk. The timing of activity may play a role in the mitigation of diabetes risk,” he added.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman Khan poses for pix with Eknath Shinde at his sister’s Ganpati Visarjan
Next article
National Cinema Day will allow viewers to watch movie for Rs 99 per admission
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US