Expleo to hire 5K tech professionals by 2025

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Global technology, engineering, and consulting service provider Expleo Solutions Limited on Monday announced to bolster its workforce by hiring 5,000 skilled tech professionals by 2025 in India. Expleo’s newly appointed tech professionals will be stationed across the company’s prominent development centres in key Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Pune, and Mumbai.

Presently, Expleo boasts a robust workforce of over 17,000 individuals worldwide, with approximately 4,700 dedicated professionals based in India.

According to the Chennai-based firm, the new recruits will be strategically positioned to contribute to software development, automation, engineering, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data science domains.

Through their expertise, they will be instrumental in challenging the traditional norms prevailing in sectors such as automotive, banking, financial services, aerospace, healthcare, and life sciences.

Expleo’s recruitment drive would encompass both fresh graduates and seasoned professionals who possess the capabilities to meet diverse customer demands.

The company’s commitment to enhancing its talent pool and expanding its Indian operations is in alignment with Expleo’s overarching global growth strategy.

With this strategic recruitment drive, the company said that it is poised to elevate its capabilities and propel industries forward into the digital age.

