Extramarital dating app Gleeden achieves 2mn users in India; 10mn worldwide

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The France-based extramarital dating app Gleeden on Monday announced it has achieved 10 million users worldwide, out of which 2 million users alone come from India, which grew by 11 per cent from September 2022.

The company said the majority of new subscribers (66 per cent) come from Tier 1 cities, with the remainder (44 per cent) coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“India is a country that whilst worshipping marriages and monogamy, keeps growing as far as subscribers on the app. 2022 alone brought us + 18 per cent new users, which went from 1.7 million in December 2021 to the current 2+ million,” Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India for Gleeden, said in a statement.

Being specifically designed for married people, the rise in Indian users on Gleeden reflects how the traditional concepts of monogamy are gradually changing in the country — a lot of which may also be consensual, according to the company.

The company said that most of the Indian users on Gleeden come from a high socio-economic environment.

Both men and women are professionals like engineers, entrepreneurs, consultants, managers, executives, and physicians and also include a high number of housewives.

As for age, men are mostly 30+ while women are 26+.

The company also mentioned that the app is designed to be extra safe for women and thus in 2023 stands at 40 per cent female users as compared to 60 per cent male users.

IANS

U19 Women's T20 WC: Australia, New Zealand forced to make changes to squads due to injuries
U19 Women's T20 WC: Shafali, Shweta star in India's massive 112-run victory over UAE (ld)
