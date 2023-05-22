scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

F5 opens its 2nd engineering centre in India, to generate 250 jobs

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) F5, a global leader in multi-cloud application security and delivery, on Monday opened its new engineering centre here that will help drive research, development and product innovation.

The 50,000 square feet development centre with a seating capacity for 250 employees will help the company expand its portfolio of multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions.

“India has a thriving technology ecosystem and benefits from strong public sector-led innovation through programmes such as Digital India,” said Francois Locoh-Donou, President and CEO, F5.

“The opening of our engineering centre in Bengaluru will enable F5 to fully tap into local talent to help deliver innovative multi-cloud application solutions to our global customer base,” he added.

The centre will create opportunities for talented engineers focusing on cutting edge technologies and meeting evolving customer needs.

Operating for more than two decades in the country, F5’s largest R&D centre in Hyderabad drives work aimed at enhancing its solution portfolio in conjunction with its other global engineering centres in the US and Israel.

The Bengaluru centre, said the company, will extend these capabilities and provide access to more talent and resources in the country.

“This second engineering centre in India will expand our footprint and talent pool, foster innovation and technological advancements, and elevate India’s position as a significant market for F5,” said Rohit Arya, India Site Head, and VP Engineering at F5.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Axiom Space's private astronauts headed to ISS with 1st Saudi woman
Next article
Gokulam Kerala steamroll Kickstart to complete hat-trick of IWL titles
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gokulam Kerala steamroll Kickstart to complete hat-trick of IWL titles

Technology

Axiom Space's private astronauts headed to ISS with 1st Saudi woman

Technology

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says technical issue

Sports

Napoli see off 10-man Inter in Serie A

Sports

Fernandez keeps River Plate title hopes on track

Sports

Terzic, Dortmund one step away from winning German title

Sports

Real Madrid, Barca both lose as Vinicius sees red in Valencia

Sports

Four reasons why fundamental changes are coming to Bayern

Health & Lifestyle

76th World Health Assembly begins in Geneva

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's 104 not out helps GT beat RCB by six wickets as MI seal last playoffs spot

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's second straight century trumps Kohli's hundred as RCB crash out of playoffs race (Ld)

Sports

Wrestling mess: Ready for narco test if Phogat and Punia take it too, says WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Sports

IPL 2023: I feel I am playing my best again in T20 cricket, says Virat Kohli after second consecutive ton

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli slams second consecutive century, powers RCB to 197/5 against GT

Sports

IPL 2023: Big price tag did not add to the pressure, says Cameron Green after scoring ton for MI

News

Prosenjit's next is Bengali film based on Bankim's 'Devi Chaudhurani'

Technology

Google challenger Neeva search engine shuts down

Technology

S.Korea seeks grace period for China's mandatory battery certification

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US