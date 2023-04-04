scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

FIFA launches new mobile game called 'AI League'

By News Bureau

San Francisco, April 4 (IANS) Football’s global governing body FIFA has launched a new mobile game called ‘AI League’ which is now available on Android in open beta.

According to The Verge, the game with an iOS version is also in the works.

AI League, created by the New Zealand-based game studio Altered State Machine, is defined as a “4-on-4 casual football game played between AI-controlled characters, with player input at fun and tactical moments”.

Moreover, the report said that the players act as the coach and owners of their AI teams, with each AI footballer given unique AI traits that define their strengths and weaknesses.

They can also collect and trade characters to create a team with their favourite talent combinations.

FIFA earlier announced the AI League as part of a slate of Web3 experiences to lead its post-EA future.

However, EA (Electronic Arts) and FIFA have now officially separated.

Further, the report mentioned that surprisingly, the game is named after the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar, which took place last year, rather than the 2023 women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins this summer.

Meanwhile, EA is laying off around 6 per cent of its workforce amid global macroeconomic uncertainties.

According to reports, EA had about 13,000 employees last year, which means a 6 per cent cut could cut around 780 jobs.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Previous article
Google quietly limits file creation in Drive
Next article
Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythological shows
This May Also Interest You
News

Samantha denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours

News

Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythological shows

Technology

Google quietly limits file creation in Drive

News

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over 1 mn footfalls in 164 days in Japan

Sports

Magnus Carlsen loses on first day of Chessable Masters

Technology

US jury orders Tesla to pay $3.5 mn to worker over racial abuse

News

Riya Sharma recalls her phase of no work and slipping into depression

News

'Gumraah' helmer Vardhan Ketkar was impressed by Aditya's study of characters

Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests periodic boosters to keep Covid-19 in check

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba Azad’s heels, picture takes over the internet

News

Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn 'mini me' in hilarious picture string

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Yentamma Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde

Technology

Apple may launch AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

News

Salman Khan, Venkatesh with Ram Charan do revamped version of ‘Naatu Naatu’ hookstep for ‘Yentamma’

News

Actor Sanjeev Jotangia wants to be successful like Amitabh Bachchan, Kishore Kumar, Rafael Nadal

News

Anushree Mehta: 'Mrs. Undercover' celebrates homemakers across the globe

Technology

VC firm BlackSoil raises over $25 mn in fresh capital

Technology

iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US