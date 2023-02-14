scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Finance Ministry on Tuesday took cognisance of the technical glitches being faced by the companies while filing incorporation documents on the newly-launched MCA21 V3 portal, saying that the Corporate Affairs Ministry is working in cooperation with Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and consultants Ernst & Young to resolve the matter on priority.

“Many users of MCA21 portal have reported facing technical issues at the time of filing, since the launch (23rd January 2023) of the new forms under Version 3. @MCA21India has been working along with @theicai, @icsi_cs, @LTIMindtreeOFCL and consultants (EY @EY_India and NISG @NISGsmartgov) to solve the matter expeditiously,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a tweet.

The Finance Minister’s office responded to the matter after the Corporate Affairs Ministry earlier in the day undertook a review of the matter.

The Corporate Affairs ministry has been directed by the Finance Minister’s office to form a special team to address public grievances on priority. The Corporate Affairs Department has also been asked to monitor the matter on a daily basis.

Ever since the MCA21 V3 (version 3) portal was launched on January 23, several entities have been facing issues while filing incorporation documents on it. The portal is used by companies for making regulatory filings like PAS-3, which are needed to be filed before they can use funds raised from investors.

Even new entities are learnt to be facing issues with the portal.

The government had transitioned to V3 from V2 on January 23 and ever since then both listed as well as unlisted companies have been facing technical glitches while filing regulatory documents.

–IANS

ans/vd

Previous article
Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra
Next article
No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria claims 40 lives

Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Technology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

Technology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

News

Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake

News

John Legend to perform in India: 'Wanted to bring my music to a land with positivity'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US