Find your perfect match on X Dating, hire desirable candidates soon: Elon Musk

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Elon Musk has expressed his desire to soon make X into a top dating and job hiring platform, as he emphasises on more video live-streaming of sports and political events.

In his recent all-hands meeting with employees along with X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Musk said that he would place more emphasis on what somebody has posted in the past on the X platform than anything else.

“Have they posted interesting material? That would be probably the single biggest indicator for whether they are excellent and someone you’d want to hire,” he told employees.

He said that the same is true on the “romantic front”.

“Finding someone on the platform. Obviously, I found someone and friends of mine have found people on the platform. And you can tell if you’re a good match based on what they write,” the billionaire said.

When Yaccarino asked him if X Dating is around the corner, Musk said that there is already some stuff happening to some degree.

“But I think we might be able to improve the dating situation. Part of it is how do you discover interesting people? Discovery is tough,” he added.

For X to succeed, the platform needs to compete with YouTube, LinkedIn, FaceTime, dating apps and the digital payments industry.

“We’re rapidly transforming the company from what it was, Twitter 1.0, to the everything app,” Musk said during the internal X meeting, reports The Verge.

The fundamental thing that X is missing that would be incredibly useful “is a single application that encompasses everything”.

“You can do payments, messages, video, calling, whatever you’d like, from one single, convenient place. They have this in China, to some degree, with WeChat. We just don’t have that. It doesn’t exist outside of China,” said Musk.

He said that video livestreaming is going to be incredibly important for sporting events, for political events, for people who are actually on the spot.

“Instead of going through the lens of the media, you can actually just have people who are literally at ground zero do a livestream or upload video. And so you actually can see what’s happening in real time,” he said.

