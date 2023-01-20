scorecardresearch
Fire-Boltt announces its venture in South East Asia market

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Homegrown smartwatch brand Fire-Boltt on Friday announced its venture into the South East Asia Market.

In the first phase of the expansion, the brand commenced its operations in Singapore and Vietnam region.

The move comes as a part of Fire-Boltt’s aggressive international expansion and growth plans.

“International expansion has always been one of the priorities of Fire-Boltt, especially now with the start of home-grown production under the “Make in India” initiative,” Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO at Fire-Boltt, said in a statement.

The company has partnered with SmartechSG Private Limited to launch its operations in Singapore and Vietnam.

Moreover, the smartwatch brand said that it will initially sell its products via leading e-commerce platforms and will gradually expand to the offline market.

“We have handpicked our top-selling products like Visionary, Invincible, anong others, in line with the research we carried out in these markets. We have also carried out changes to the display screen, language availability, marketing messaging & even packaging to be suitable for each of these markets,” Aayushi Kishore, Co-Founder, Fire-Boltt, said in a statement.

Further, the company also ventured into the UAE market recently.

In the Indian market, Fire-Boltt emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the wearables category with a 400 per cent (year on year) growth in Q3 2022, as per the Counterpoint research report.

–IANS

shs/svn/

