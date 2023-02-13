Fire-Boltt introduces new smartwatch with 1.28-inch display

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Homegrown smartwatch brand Fire-Boltt on Monday announced the launch of its new smartwatch which features a 1.28-inch HD display with 240*240 pixel resolution.

The new “Quantum” smartwatch will be available for purchase on Amazon and Fireboltt.com from February 14 onwards at an introductory price of Rs 2,999, the company said in a statement.

It will come in four colour variants– Black, Black Red, Green and Blue.

The smartwatch comes equipped with features like IP67 water resistance, voice assistant, TWS connect and multiple sports modes.

It is powered by a 350 mAh battery which is said to last up to seven days on a single charge and two days with Bluetooth calling.

“We are thrilled to introduce our luxury line of smartwatches with the launch of Quantum, which is the perfect blend of fashion & technology,” said Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, co-founders, Fire-Boltt.

“Fire-Boltt has been at the forefront of robust innovation that caters to ever-changing and constantly evolving consumer needs,” they added.

The new smartwatch also monitors health vitals like heart rate, sleep cycle and oxygen level in the body.

It comes with 128 MB in-built storage, and is also equipped with an in-built speaker and mic so that users can quickly answer voice calls directly from the smartwatch.

“The smartwatch also gives periodical health reminders and weather forecasts. Moreover, it comes with an alarm clock, timer, and stopwatch that enhances the user’s efficiency at various day-to-day tasks,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/vd