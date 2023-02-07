scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Fitbit back after brief outage

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 7 (IANS) Google-owned Fitbit on Tuesday said that it has fixed the issue which impacted ‘some Fitbit services’.

The company tweeted from its @FitbitSupport account: “We’ve resolved the issue impacting some Fitbit services and they should be working as expected. If you’re still experiencing issues, please DM us so we can look into it!”

According to outage monitor website DownDetector, over 81 per cent of people reported problems while using the application, 10 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent while using the device.

Taking to Twitter, many users had reported the issue.

While one user said, “My entire life is tracked on Fitbit and it’s been down for an hour now and truly I may explode if none of my data matters for today.”

Another commented, “Is @fitbit down? My app won’t update and I’ve tried several things.”

After receiving many reports, the company said on Monday, “We’re aware of an issue affecting some Fitbit services and are working hard to resolve it. Thank you for your patience!”

Fitbit faced the last outage in November last year.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Previous article
Google introduces ChatGPT competitor 'Bard'
Next article
Pakhawaj player Dinesh Prasad dies on stage in Lucknow
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Infosys Foundation collaborates with K'taka govt, rebuilds hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

Pune rapper MC Stan takes home ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

Priyanka out; ‘mandali’ members Shiv, Stan make it to ‘Bigg Boss’ Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows!

News

MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told ‘trophy lekar hi aana’

News

Salman Khan dances with ‘Ishq Main Ghayal’ actress Reem Shaikh

News

Rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to “Bigg Boss 16” Top 3

News

Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

News

After Shalin, ‘kitchen queen’ Archana Gautam out from winner’s race

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’ finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give ‘aashirvaad’

News

Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

Abdu Rozik says he is going to ‘Big Brother’

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US