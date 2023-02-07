Fitbit back after brief outage

San Francisco, Feb 7 (IANS) Google-owned Fitbit on Tuesday said that it has fixed the issue which impacted ‘some Fitbit services’.

The company tweeted from its @FitbitSupport account: “We’ve resolved the issue impacting some Fitbit services and they should be working as expected. If you’re still experiencing issues, please DM us so we can look into it!”

According to outage monitor website DownDetector, over 81 per cent of people reported problems while using the application, 10 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent while using the device.

Taking to Twitter, many users had reported the issue.

While one user said, “My entire life is tracked on Fitbit and it’s been down for an hour now and truly I may explode if none of my data matters for today.”

Another commented, “Is @fitbit down? My app won’t update and I’ve tried several things.”

After receiving many reports, the company said on Monday, “We’re aware of an issue affecting some Fitbit services and are working hard to resolve it. Thank you for your patience!”

Fitbit faced the last outage in November last year.

–IANS

aj/dpb