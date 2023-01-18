scorecardresearch
Fitbit to end Deezer, Pandora support from older devices

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 18 (IANS) Google-owned wearable brand Fitbit will reportedly remove music streaming services Pandora and Deezer from the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and other older devices in March this year.

In an email, Fitbit informed users that Pandora and Deezer applications “will be removed as of March 31, 2023”, because of which, “you will no longer be able to download Pandora stations or add Deezer playlists to your device, nor will you be able to play anything that you have previously downloaded,” reports 9To5Google.

The company did not provide an explanation for this “deactivation” and said that it is “sorry for any inconvenience!”

A support article on the company’s website also confirmed the end of the services.

Moreover, the help pages for those two streaming services have been removed.

Following last year’s removal of the ability to transfer playlists to watches from computers, Deezer and Pandora became the only way to listen to music, the report said.

–IANS

aj/shb/

