scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Flipkart, Axis Bank join hands to facilitate personal loans for customers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) E-commerce major Flipkart on Friday announced that it entered into a strategic partnership with Axis Bank to facilitate personal loans for its valued customers, adding additional convenience and enhanced benefits to its 450 million customers.

Customers can now avail instant, end-to-end digital personal loans up to Rs 5 lakh with loan approval within 30 seconds on Flipkart, plus the loan purchase option will offer customers flexible repayment cycles ranging from six to 36 months.

“Through strategic collaborations with leading banking institutions, we have successfully empowered our customers with a wide array of affordable payment options, including Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Equated Monthly Installments (EMI), and Co-branded Credit Cards,” Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President – Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the personal loan facility will empower customers with increased purchasing power and improve accessibility and affordability.

“In this endeavour, we are pleased to partner with Flipkart, to provide unparalleled lending solutions to a wider spectrum of customers offering customised solutions that cater to the specific needs of users,” Sameer Shetty, President and Head – Digital Business and Transformation, Axis Bank, said in a statement.

To initiate the loan application, customers will need to provide basic details such as PAN (Permanent Account Number), date of birth, and work details.

Once these details are provided, Axis Bank will approve their loan limit. Customers can then select their preferred loan amount and repayment method, considering their comfortable monthly repayment capability.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rannvijay Singha: Being part of 'CGO Hunt' is like experiencing gaming adventure with GenZ
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar playing cupid between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev
This May Also Interest You
News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting 'flirty'

News

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch says SRK is not handsome, does not know acting

News

IANS Review: Poor writing makes 'Blind' a dull adaptation of a remake (IANS Rating: **)

Technology

More important fight is between Threads & Twitter: Vinod Khosla on Musk-Zuck cage fight

Technology

Honor announces global launch of 'Honor 90' series

News

Anime franchise 'Psycho Pass' drops trailer for new film; India release on July 28

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar playing cupid between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev

News

Rannvijay Singha: Being part of 'CGO Hunt' is like experiencing gaming adventure with GenZ

News

Karan Johar faces flak for ‘disrespecting’ Rabindranath Tagore in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ trailer

News

​​Now Drake gets an object hurled at him during concert

News

Richa Chadha on 'Virus 2062': Exploring storytelling as a voice actor is insightful

News

Madonna gets 'revived' by injection after suffering septic shock

Technology

Samsung's Q2 profit down nearly 96% to hit 14-year low

News

Sonam Kapoor to grace Wimbledon finals in London

Technology

US FDA approves 1st Alzheimer's drug that can slow disease

Technology

OpenAI announces general availability of GPT-4 model

News

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Technology

Apple's TestFlight now supports visionOS apps

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US