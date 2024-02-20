HomeWorldTechnology

FM to meet fintech startups next week amid Paytm Bank crisis

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to meet fintech startups next week amid regulatory concerns, after the central bank acted on Paytm Payments Bank and put certain curbs.

According to a report in NDTV Profit on Tuesday, citing sources, the Department of Financial Services in the Ministry is likely to conduct the meeting with fintech startups in the capital early next week.

The aim of the meeting is to “address the importance of regulatory compliance to these entities”.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) instructed the termination of the nodal accounts of One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL) and Paytm Payment Services Ltd (PPSL), which were maintained by the PPBL.

The RBI terminated this because of “persistent non-compliances” and “continued material supervisory concerns” within the bank.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, had met Sitharaman in Delhi to seek help in the matter but was instructed to deal directly with the regulator.

Paytm has over 30 crore users, with around 11 crore monthly transacting users. It also has a network of around 1 crore merchants actively accepting payments. The company has reassured its users that its mobile app, including the QR code, Soundbox and Card Machine will remain operational even after March 15.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
ILT20 bans Noor Ahmad for 12 months due to breach of contract
Next article
Ayush Ministry to launch ayurvedic health screening for over 20k tribal students
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US