scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Food ordering firm Grubhub to lay off 15% of staff

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 13 (IANS) US-based online food ordering company Grubhub has announced to lay off about 15 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 400 employees, to maintain “competitiveness” in the market.

“There is no doubt whatsoever that we have a solid foundation in place and an immense opportunity ahead of us — but it is also clear that we need to make some tough decisions in order to maintain our competitiveness, deliver the best possible service for diners and our other partners, and be successful for the long-term,” Howard Migdal, Grubhub CEO, said in a message to employees on Monday.

Explaining the decision to lay off, the company said it’s operating and employee costs grew at a higher rate.

“Rightsising the business for where we are now a” which includes ensuring we have the right resources and organisational structure focused on the right priorities – will allow us to be more agile, make bolder bets and take advantage of all of the opportunities on our doorstep,” Migdal stated.

Meanwhile, music streaming platform Spotify has laid off 200 employees, 2 per cent of its workforce, from its podcast division as part of a corporate reorganisation.

In January this year, Spotify slashed 6 per cent of its workforce, or about 600 staffers, globally.

–IANS

shs/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report
Next article
All about Breaking Point, that ran controversial Dorsey interview
This May Also Interest You
Technology

All about Breaking Point, that ran controversial Dorsey interview

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report

News

Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal starrer 'Kandahar' to drop on Prime Video on June 16

Sports

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa steps down as AFI selection panel chairman

Technology

Twitter may soon limit number of DMs send by non-Blue users

News

BTS Jungkook falls asleep during live

Sports

'Only Virat can reveal why he left Test captaincy': Sourav Ganguly

News

Abhilash Thapliyal is chuffed with selection of 'Privacy', 'Kennedy' for Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

Sports

Ecuador forward Valencia joins Brazil's Internacional

Sports

Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Nepal aim to take home success on the road in Zimbabwe

Technology

US FTC files suit to halt Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: Report

News

Gurmeet Choudhary says he drives around SRK's 'Mannat' whenever he feels low and needs motivation

News

Superhero series 'Superman and Lois' gets renewed for season 4

News

Elliot Page claims director 'groomed' him, stroked thigh, told him to 'make the move'

Technology

Meta releases AI-powered music generator 'MusicGen'

Health & Lifestyle

New single dose chikungunya vax safe, boosts immunity: Lancet

News

It’s time to go ‘Deewani’ as the Hitmaker couple Sachet-Parampara brings another melody of love

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' takes direct-to-digital route

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US