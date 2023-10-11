scorecardresearch
Former Xiaomi India head Manu Jain joins AI company G42

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Former Xiaomi India head Manu Jain on Monday announced that he has joined Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company G42 as its India CEO.

“I am delighted to announce that I am joining G42, a leading global AI company, to kickstart a new AI business in India! Together, we will innovate, disrupt, and drive forward the frontiers of Artificial Intelligence,” Jain posted on X.

“#AI is transforming our lives and industries, and its potential is limitless. There is a great opportunity to harness this power and make a significant impact on India’s tech landscape,” he added.

G42 also shared the appointment of Jain on X, saying, “Leading us into this new chapter of G42’s growth story is Manu Kumar Jain, a name synonymous with transformative leadership and ground-breaking success in the consumer technology sector”.

The development comes about eight months after his departure from the Xiaomi Group.

Jain exited Xiaomi earlier this year after serving for nine years, saying the “end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities”. He joined Xiaomi in 2014, taking on multiple roles at the consumer electronics company. In 2017, he was appointed Global Vice President. Previously, he co-founded Jabong, an ecommerce portal that sells fashion and lifestyle products.

