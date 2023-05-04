scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Fortnite now available on Fire TV, Amazon Luna

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 4 (IANS) Amazon has announced that the popular online video game Fortnite is now available to play for Fire TV customers in the US, UK, Canada and Germany through the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

“Luna customers in the US, Canada, Germany and the UK can now play any Fortnite game modes like Battle Royale and Creative on devices they already own, including Fire TV smart TVs and tablets, and streaming media players, laptops and via browser on mobile devices,” Amazon said in a blogpost.

Amazon Prime members can also start playing the game as part of their Prime membership and all other customers can play with an existing Luna+ subscription or by signing up for a free 7-day trial of Luna+, it added.

“Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the US and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

“We’re committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware,” he added.

Further, the company recommends an internet speed of at least a sustained 10Mbps for the best gaming experience, which is necessary for playing Fortnite on Amazon Luna.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ridhi Dogra: 'Nothing wrong with being called TV/OTT actor'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ridhi Dogra: 'Nothing wrong with being called TV/OTT actor'

Technology

Tata Electronics to become a key Apple player after Wistron's iPhone plant acquisition

News

June marriage set for Sunny Deol's son Karan with Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter (Ld)

News

Two jackfruits & a cop: Guneet Monga's 'Kathal' promises to be a quirky comedy

Sports

IPL 2023: Performances of Ishant, Mohit, Amit, Piyush show experience cannot be brought from anywhere, says RP Singh

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

One-liner over Zoom call with Guneet made Sanya say 'yes' to 'Kathal'

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Igor Stimac announces list of 41 players for Bhubaneswar camp

Health & Lifestyle

NGT fines NCL Rs 10 cr for unscientific storing of 1.5 lakh tonnes coal in UP

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds no increased risk of menstrual changes after Covid vax

Sports

Sports Ministry approves Avinash Sable, Tejaswin Shankar's proposals to train and compete abroad

Health & Lifestyle

Quack advises raw fish gallbladder to cure diabetes, woman suffers kidney failure

Health & Lifestyle

Bivalent Covid vax offers protection against Omicron, sub-variants: Studies

Sports

World Boxing Championships: Narender storms into quarters, Govind and Deepak also advance

News

Tasha Smith to play Martin Lawrence's on-screen wife in 'Bad Boys 4'

Technology

Zoho introduces 'Ulaa' web browser with focus on users' privacy

Technology

YouTube most popular platform for Indian language news consumers: Report

News

PC discusses botched up nose job, losing 3 films during dark phase

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US