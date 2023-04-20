scorecardresearch
Fresh layoffs begin at Meta globally, technical employees most hit

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 20 (IANS) Meta (formerly Facebook) has kicked off a fresh round of layoffs, handing over pink slips to employees with technical backgrounds globally.

Several Meta employees went to LinkedIn to post their ordeal, saying they have been asked to go.

“I woke up this morning to the unfortunate news that I was one of the many laid-off from Meta today. If you have any career opportunities, please feel free to share with me! My focus for the past 3 years have been primarily on establishing programs focused on increasing OpEx & headcount org efficiency,” posted Teresa Jimenez, business Programme manager at Facebook.

She said that several “product-centred Technical Program Managers unfortunately have been impacted today as well. Please reach out to me if you have any opportunities and I’ll introduce”.

The job cuts have impacted people working in verticals like user experience, software engineering, graphics programming and other roles.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to CNBC the cuts had started.

According to reports, Meta layoffs hit Instagram office in London and employees there could either be cut or relocated as part of the company’s latest round of layoffs.

Meta is reportedly set to lay off at least 4,000 highly-skilled employees this week.

In March, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company would cut 10,000 jobs in the coming months.

Meta will also announce newly reorganised teams and management hierarchies.

The fresh cuts came just four months after Meta laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company’s workforce, in November last year.

–IANS

na/dpb

