Freshworks CEO books 2,200 tickets for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' for employees

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Chennai-born global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Freshworks has booked 2,200 tickets (only for its employees) of Rajinikanth-starrer movie “Jailer” that was released in the theatres on Thursday.

The Nasdaq-listed SaaS firm’s Founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham posted this information on X (formerly Twitter).

“2,200 tickets, 7 screens, Freshworks employees only,” Mathrubhootam informed.

Several companies in South India declared holiday on August 10, the release date of ‘Jailer’.

Not just in Chennai or Madurai, offices in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thanjavur, Vishakapatnam, Mysuru, Ellore, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi also declared holidays, with many big companies handing out free tickets to their employees so that they can watch the film.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve thousands of customers including Allbirds, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Klarna, NHS, OfficeMax, and PhonePe.

The Nasdaq-listed firm was valued at $12.2 billion after it opened 21 per cent above the initial offering price of $36 apiece in September in 2021.

Founded by Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy as Freshdesk in Chennai in 2010, the company started its journey as a helpdesk software for customer support.

It decided to rebrand itself to Freshworks in June 2017 to incorporate the company’s growing software suite.

1
