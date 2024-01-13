From touch-based viewing aid for the blind to smart home, cool healthtech gizmos

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) From a touch-based live viewing experience for blind to a smart home that monitors pollution, noise, and smoke and a digital thermometer that also serves as an electrocardiogram, oximeter, and stethoscope — the CES 2024 was quite the event to witness some cool healthtech innovations.

These health-focused devices aim to help improve your well-being, fitness, and beauty. Using the power of artificial intelligence (AI), these show the potential to monitor your vital signs, enhance sleep quality, or stimulate the brain, among others.

Bengaluru-based wearable startup Ultrahuman’s silent and power-packed home health monitor is a sleek yet powerful device that can track an individual’s external environment including exposure to artificial light, air quality, humidity, and noise levels.

Personalising or changing these markers’ basis recommendations from the Ultrahuman home platform will help improve the passive factors like particulate matter, carbon dioxide, and temperature.

Called the Ultrahuman Home, the device’s recommended retail price is US$349, TechCrunch reported. The shipping date is slated to start in July.

Another is OneCourt, a US-based startup, has developed a lap-top miniature field that can help people who are blind and have low vision feel the position of the players and ball in near real time.

Listening to audio alone can make it difficult to understand key details like ball and player movements. The new tablet-sized tool fills the gap through trackable vibrations via haptics, similar to those used in video game controllers and smartphones.

Withings’ BeamO is a revolutionary at-home checkup device. Priced at $249.95, the digital thermometer is able to monitor temperature, heart, and respiratory system in just one minute.

“Smaller than a smartphone”, as the French company pegs it, the device can track body temperature via automatic temporal artery detection; its digital stethoscope can listen to the heart and lungs. With medical-grade ECG, it can also detect possible cardiovascular issues at any time as well as measure blood oxygen level.

Cherish Health’s cutting-edge fall-detection system developed in partnership with Alarm.com eliminates the need for traditional wearables.

The home safety device called Serenity can track up to two individuals, utilising advanced radar technology and AI, TechCrunch reported. Serenity can also monitor resting heart rate and respiration from a distance, without the need for any wearable device.

The device available at $300 plus $39 per month subscription, also doubles as a two-way speaker and music player.

Vivoo’s at-home test trips aim to streamline the diagnostic process of urinary tract infection (UTI) that affects about 150 million people worldwide.

Also called dipsticks, the UTI test strips generally check for leukocytes and nitrites in urine, both of which are commonly detected in urine when a person is suffering from a UTI.

The company also offers a slew of at-home tests including calcium, sodium, hydration, vitamin C, among others and claims to have more than 200,000 users worldwide to date.

