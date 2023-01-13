scorecardresearch
Future Google TV to get self-charging, battery-free remote

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 13 (IANS) TW Electronics, the UK-based company behind the reference remote used on most Android TV and Google TV devices in recent years, has introduced a new design of the remote that includes a photovoltaic panel at the bottom that allows for self-charging of the battery.

“Excited to announce the launch of a self-charging, battery-free #remotecontrol powered by indoor light. Developed with #Exeger, the device is #GoogleTV ready and easily integrated into your existing system,” TW Electronics tweeted.

According to 9to5Google, the panel used in the remote uses light sources to convert that energy into electricity that can charge the battery within the device.

In recent years, self-charging remotes from brands like Samsung have been introduced, and Amazon is expected to be working on incorporating the technology into its next Fire TV remote.

However, it is unclear when this self-charging remote might actually launch with a Google TV product, said the report.

Last year, the tech giant started rolling out ‘personalised profiles’ for its users on Google TV.

The new Google TV profiles let users enjoy their own personalised space with their Google Account.

“As you watch TV, your profile takes into account your interests and preferences to help you discover more of what’s out there for you. And for the little ones, you can always set up a kids profile to help them access a fun collection of movies and shows under your guidance,” the company said in a blogpost.

–IANS

