G20 outcome: Korean company REMEDI introduces affordable, handheld x-ray solution to India

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) REMEDI, a leading Korean research and radiology device company with cutting-edge product, is set to redefine the landscape of radiology imaging in India, bringing doorstep accessibility to healthcare and transforming the patient experience.

The company, known for its expertise in radiology solutions, has unveiled REMEX KA-6, a game-changing addition to the medical field. This innovative handheld X-ray device is not only low-dose but also lightweight, making it the perfect tool for quick and accurate diagnoses.

Thrilled with the groundbreaking partnership, Rena Lee, CEO of Remedi and Dr. Kaushal Mehta, CMO, Remedi expressed their enthusiasm for providing access of Remex KA6 in India, saying, “it is a game-changer in the field of radiology. India being a trade partner to Korea, our objective is to strengthen the healthcare delivery in India and Remex KA6 will play a pivotal role for that. We are in discussion with Invencer health, and soon we will announce our collaboration together.”

Anudesh Goyal, CEO of Invencer Health Pvt. Ltd. shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, “We are excited to join forces with Remedi to launch REMEX KA-6 in India. This revolutionary device aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and accessible healthcare solutions to India

market.”

The REMEX KA-6 is a groundbreaking addition to medical imaging, offering high-quality imaging with variable settings, low-dose imaging, and a compact design. Its user-friendliness simplifies area-specific adjustments, it has wide range of usage starting from healthcare to veterinary to military

support. This can be a boon for ICU setting in hospitals, outreach program where early detection through community screening is the key, and also it aligns with the vision of honourable prime minister to eliminate TB by 2025 through community screening.

