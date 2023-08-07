scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Gaming cards worth $300K stolen at Gen Con 2023

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 7 (IANS) Thieves have stolen up to $300,000 worth of gaming cards at Gen Con 2023 — the largest gaming convention in North America.

Just before the start of the 2023 Gen Con gaming conference at the Indiana Convention Centre and Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, thieves fled with a pallet of gaming cards on August 2, reports IndyStar.

According to Indianapolis Metro Police, the thieves used a pallet jack to remove the cards.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) on X shared pictures asking for help from the public to identify two people caught on surveillance video taking the pallet, and wrote: “IMPD detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people of interest possibly involved in a theft of upwards to $300,000 worth of gaming cards.”

According to Craig Casares, assistant manager at Good Games, a board game store at 111 S. Meridian St. in Indianapolis, taking an entire pallet from a Gen Con setup area is pretty brazen.

“It’s more common to have theft of decks or collections and attempting to sell those than it would be to steal a pallet,” Casares said.

“The amount of either courage or bluffing skills that someone would have to have to just walk into Gen Con and take a pallet and no one stops them… I don’t think anybody I know would have the nerve to go in and do that,” he added.

Gen Con 2023 convention took place from Aug 3 to 6.

This is not the only card game theft in the Indianapolis area.

In May, local media reported that a thief broke into a gaming store in Brownsburg and stole about $15,000 worth of Magic: the Gathering cards.

–IANS

aj/ksk

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sanju Samson has not cashed in on opportunities he has availed: Parthiv Patel
Next article
Bangladesh hacktivists target India with DDoS attacks, data breaches: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Bangladesh hacktivists target India with DDoS attacks, data breaches: Report

Sports

Sanju Samson has not cashed in on opportunities he has availed: Parthiv Patel

News

Deepika says 'Marry your best friend' tagging hubby Ranveer

Technology

Why doctors aren't prepared for use of ChatGPT in medicine

News

Anjali Anand: Journey of 'KKK 13' brought growth, self-discovery into my life

News

Deepika Padukone’s friendship day post for her “best friend” Ranveer Singh

News

Pooja Gor: Dulquer Salmaan 'unfailingly' added charm to every scene in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Sports

Baffled by the decision to go back to Arshdeep and not Chahal in the 18th over: Mukund

News

Wamiqa Gabbi to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee's next production

Sports

He had told me that you are all-format cricketer: Tilak Verma credits Rohit Sharma for his success

News

Elnaaz Norouzi most excited about acting with Nawaz in 'Sangeen'

News

More than actor, I was a fangirl on the sets of 'Gadar 2': Simrat Kaur

Sports

‘I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup…’: Rohit Sharma

News

Utkarsh Sharma to watch first day first show of 'Gadar 2' with audience

Technology

Enterprise skilling company Disprz raises $30 mn to expand footprint

Technology

Redmi 12: Perfect mix of affordability, look and performance

Technology

Google Search gets grammar check feature

Sports

Mitch Marsh wins first crack as Finch's replacement as Australia T20 skipper

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US