scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Gaming firm Electronic Arts laying off about 6% of its workforce

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 30 (IANS) Popular video game company Electronic Arts (EA) is laying off around 6 per cent of its workforce amid global macro-economic uncertainties.

According to reports, EA had about 13,000 employees last year, which means a 6 per cent cut could cut around 780 jobs.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson told employees in a blog post that as the company drives greater focus across its portfolio, “we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams”.

“These decisions are expected to impact approximately six per cent of our company’s workforce. This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect,” he added.

The company is providing opportunities for impacted employees to transition onto other projects.

“Where that’s not possible, we are providing severance pay and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services. Communicating these decisions began earlier this quarter and we expect them to continue through early next fiscal year,” said Wilson.

However, business is gaining momentum as the company continues to deliver high-quality games and amazing content.

“EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is pacing to be the biggest title in franchise history. Apex Legends performance is strong on the heels of a memorable 4th anniversary event, and The Sims is fuelling imagination and engagement across its passionate community,” said the CEO.

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), EA will incur around $170 million to $200 million in charges related to the layoffs and restructuring.

EA laid off around 200 Apex Legends testers in February over a Zoom call, according to a report from Kotaku.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
India's PC, tablet market grew 5% to reach 19.6 mn units in 2022
Next article
Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar are expecting their first child
This May Also Interest You
News

Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar are expecting their first child

Technology

India's PC, tablet market grew 5% to reach 19.6 mn units in 2022

Technology

HP Inc to further boost its local manufacturing footprint in India: CEO

Technology

Google denies it copied ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Sports

Livingstone to miss Punjab Kings' first game in IPL 2023: Report

Review

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa Movie Review | An Action Hero

Sports

Spain Masters 2023: Sindhu, Srikanth, Praneeth move into second round; Satwik-Chirag forfeit match

Sports

Miami Open: Cirstea upsets Sabalenka, reaches first WTA 1000 semifinal in a decade

Sports

Boca Juniors sack manager Hugo Ibarra

News

Adipurush poster launched

Sports

Boxing can be dropped from Olympics, if IBA goes ahead with its threats to judges, referees

Sports

Khelo India WHL: HAR Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 17-0

Sports

Global Chess League from June 21

Sports

Shakib surpasses Southee to become leading T20I wicket-taker

Sports

IOC gives final confirmation to Mumbai hosting IOC Session in October 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Not being in captaincy has taken a little bit off my plate, says Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson

Sports

Odisha CM inaugurates tennis centre at Kalinga Stadium

Health & Lifestyle

Vivan Sundaram – Architect of contemporary art practice in Indian sub-continent

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US