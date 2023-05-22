scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Garuda Aerospace & HAL subsidiary Naini Aerospace to make drones

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) City based Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) player Garuda Aerospace and Naini Aerospace, a subsidiary of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), have inked a joint development partnership.

According to Garuda Aerospace, the joint partnership will enable it to manufacture Advanced Precision Drones with a payload capacity of around 25 kg.

Garuda Aerospace had recently partnered with BEML at recently held Aero India for drone manufacturing at their Mysuru facility.

Naini Aerospace has its production facility near Prayagraj.

As a result, Garuda Aerospace now has a better access to to clients across North, West, East and North East regions.

–IANS

vj/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Parineeti realised Raghav was 'the one' over 'one breakfast together'
Next article
Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'
This May Also Interest You
News

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'

News

Parineeti realised Raghav was 'the one' over 'one breakfast together'

Technology

Wind energy may enhance coolant power needs in nuclear plants: IIT Jodhpur

Technology

Ex-SoftBank veteran Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent Board Director

News

Sana Khan, Sharad Malhotra's 'Dil Nisaar Hua' celebrates love and passion

News

Jennifer Lawrence made 'Bread and Roses' after feeling 'helpless' for Afghan women

Sports

Australia confident of Josh Hazlewood's availability for WTC final after scans show no soreness: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Strong legs can help heart attack patients have better prognosis: Study

News

Varun Dhawan feels 'Bhediya' was an experience that 'enriched' him as an actor

Sports

IPL 2023: Rising from the ranks, late-starter Madhwal emerges as a go-to bowler at Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: I told Sachin, we would have loved to bat on this pitch, Lara says of Wankhede belter after SRH's defeat

Technology

Biz2Credit to hire 200 for digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X in India

News

Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'

News

Michael J. Fox tells Whoopi Goldberg he regrets turning down his 'Ghost' role

Sports

IPL 2023: I should have finished the chase; was hitting the ball towards the end, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: It's just that it didn't click this season, says Bangar on Karthik's poor finishing form

Sports

Gill's got strong wrists and beautiful timing: Brett Lee on Shubman's ton against RCB

News

Amit Sadh's 'Ghuspaith' is a tribute to late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US