GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Saturday said they will invest Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring).

GCPL said it will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.

Spring’s first fund of Rs 150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will invest Rs 5-Rs 20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage.

“We intent to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India,” said Omar Momin, Head M&A, GCPL.

Spring is run by Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer and Vineet Gupta, who bring together decades of investing and brand building experience.

GCPL will offer expertise and experience enabling founders to build strong, sustainable companies.

“I would urge new-age companies to connect with and leverage Spring’s expertise and experience across the spectrum of brand building, manufacturing, product development, distribution and future capital raises,” Momin added.

–IANS

na/

Gautam Singh Vig reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in 'Dooriyan'
Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop
