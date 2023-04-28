scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Genes from 240 mammal species explain human disease risks in 1st-ever study

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) A large international study jointly led by Uppsala University in Sweden and the Broad Institute in the US, that analysed the genomes of 240 mammal species, has revealed which regions have important functions in mammals, which genetic changes have led to specific characteristics in different species and which mutations can cause disease.

More than 30 research teams surveyed and analysed the genomes of 240 mammal species and published their results in 11 articles in the journal Science, showing how the genomes of humans and other mammals have developed in the course of evolution.

“In combination, the 11 articles provide an enormous amount of information about the function and development of mammalian genomes. Moreover, we have produced data that can be used for studies of evolution and medical research for many years to come,” said Kerstin Lindblad-Toh, Professor of Comparative Genomics at Uppsala University.

The human genome contains approximately 20,000 genes that constitute the code for manufacturing all the proteins in the body.

The genome also contains instructions that direct where, when and how much of the proteins are produced.

These parts of the genome, which are called regulatory elements, are much more difficult to identify than the parts that give rise to proteins. However, studying a great many mammals’ genomes makes it possible to figure out which parts of the genome are functionally important.

The researchers identified regions of the human genome with previously uncharacterised function. These regions are likely regulatory elements and are significant for the correct functioning of the genome. Mutations in these can play an important role in the origin of diseases or in the distinctive features of mammal species.

They identified more than three million important regulatory elements in the human genome, about half of which were previously unknown. They were also able to ascertain that at least 10 per cent of the genome is functional, 10 times as much as the approximately one per cent that codes for proteins.

The 240 different mammals in the study vary widely in their characteristics, such as the acuteness of their sense of smell or the size of their brain.

The researchers were able to find regions in the genomes that lead to some species having a superior sense of smell or to certain species hibernating.

“It’s exciting to now have a picture of which mutations have steered the development of specific traits in these widely divergent mammals,” says Matthew Christmas, researcher and co-first author of one of the articles focusing on the function of the genome.

One of the studies shows that mammals had begun to change and diverge before the Earth was hit by the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs, approximately 65 million years ago.

The researchers also pinpointed parts of the genome linked to a few exceptional traits in the mammalian world, such as extraordinary brain size, superior sense of smell, and the ability to hibernate during the winter.

–IANS

na/pgh

Previous article
80% Indian business leaders say data crucial in decision-making: Report
Next article
'Angira Dhar almost killed one of the co-actors,' says Homi Adajania
This May Also Interest You
News

Get ready for an epic journey with yet another magical film ‘Wish’

Health & Lifestyle

Mass gatherings are Covid superspreaders: KGMU Experts

News

Jonathan Majors' alleged victim granted temporary protection before court date

News

Christopher Nolan shares ‘Oppenheimer’ footage to huge applause from movie theatre owners

Health & Lifestyle

Taiwan to change Covid-19 classification

News

Aishwarya Rai says Nandini from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ is very special to her

Technology

Vitamin D levels may affect body's response to cancer treatment: Study

News

Delhi HC orders social media platforms to take down leaked clips of upcoming SRK film 'Jawan'

News

Habitat Film Festival 2023 to be held from May 5 to 14 in the national capital

News

Shaan responds to criticism for wishing Eid in a skull cap

News

Erica Fernandes: Consulted experts who could provide insight into character's mindset

Sports

Colombia to meet Germany, Iraq in friendlies

News

Jennifer Lawrence lets sex jokes fly in raunchy 'No Hard Feelings' footage

Technology

ARM developing in-house chip to compete with industry giants: Report

News

Daler Mehndi to lend voice to 'Elaan Kar' from Arun Govil-starrer 'Six Nine Five'

Sports

IPL 2023: I think credit should go to pacers, says Sam Curran after PBKS beat MI in high-scorer

News

Simaran Kaur's 'Current Maare' is a perfect party number

News

'PS:2' actors feel school-level history has been unfair to indigenous empires

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US