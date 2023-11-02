Get festive-ready with these must-haves from Myntra's ultimate Diwali extravaganza

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The festival of lights, Diwali, is around the corner and the excitement to glam up for the upcoming social soirees is unparalleled.

To elevate the festive season to new heights, the Myntra Diwali Dhamaka, a fashion spectacle event that began on November 1, hosts a stellar collection of over 2.4 million styles sourced from more than 6,000 leading international, domestic, and direct-to-consumer brands.

With Bhai Dooj, Dhanteras, Chhath Puja, and other festivities approaching, customers can choose from a wide array of styles in fashion, beauty and lifestyle, including home-related products, travel accessories, gold coins, jewellery, footwear, watches, wearables, and more.

Myntra’s fashion events have enthralled customers over the years with the most sought-after and premium collections from popular brands.

This edition of the Diwali Dhamaka event will serve as your one-stop destination to exude festive elegance.

Whether you’re planning to celebrate with family and friends or embark on a well-deserved break, you’ll find a plethora of products to choose from on Myntra.

Occasion wear for Men and Women: Explore an extensive collection this Diwali featuring kurtas, kurta sets, sarees, fusion wear, and western wear from renowned brands such as Anouk, Sojanya, Libas, Levi’s, GANT, (minimum 50 per cent off on MRP), Jompers, and more, with offerings of up to 80 per cent off on MRP.

Whether you prefer timeless classics or contemporary styles, you’ll discover the perfect outfit for the festivities.

The event caters to everyone, including your little ones, with Bitiya by Bhama offering a minimum of 70 per cent off on MRP and Vastramay providing a minimum of 65 per cent off on MRP for their compelling festive range for kidswear. Home Decor and Furnishing: Diwali is incomplete without the touch of magic and light adorning your living spaces.

Myntra has a range of trendy home products, encompassing furnishings, decor, cookware, dinnerware, and appliances. Elevate your home’s ambience and make your celebrations more special with decor items from esteemed brands like D’ Decor, Home Centre, and Borosil showcasing great value offers.

Beauty and Personal Care: When it comes to looking picture-perfect for the festivities, your makeup plays a critical role.

If you are looking to make a long-lasting impression and leave others in awe, check out the beauty and personal care products from Myntra Beauty.

You’ll discover a wide range of makeup, skincare, and grooming essentials to enhance your festive look from brands like Lakme, L’Oreal, Philips, Mcaffeine, and more at unmatchable offers.

Watches and Wearables: Add a touch of elegance to your Diwali attire with watches and wearables from Fossil (minimum 40 per cent off on MRP), Casio, OnePlus, and BOAT.

Whether you prefer traditional timepieces or the latest smartwatches, Myntra has an array of options to choose from.

Luggage and Travel Accessories: For those planning to travel during Diwali, Myntra offers a variety of stylish travel accessories to help you make a statement on the go.

Brands like Skybags, Safari, Tommy Hilfiger, Mokobara, Aristocrat, and American Tourister provide amazing offers on travel essentials. Elevate your travel game and do it in style.

Winter wear: With the winter setting in, stay warm this festive season with Myntra’s collection of cosy sweatshirts, sweaters, jackets, shawls, and more.

Keep the cold at bay while looking your fashionable best this Diwali with comfortable winter wear from brands such as Blackberrys, Allen Solly, and more (minimum 55 per cent off on MRP).

In addition to these fantastic product categories, you can look out for limited-time offers and bank and payment offers from HDFC Bank, ensuring you get the best bang for your buck.

–IANS

shs/pgh