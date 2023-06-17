Ghaziabad conversions case casts a shadow over online gaming

<br>A senior officer in Delhi Police’s Special Cell said that the organisations indulge in such acts are using techniques such as false inclusivity, preaching in game chat, recruitment through game-related platforms, offering in-game advantages among others.

The world of online gaming provides a diverse and interconnected space where millions of players gather to share their passion for virtual adventures. However, amid the camaraderie and excitement, the alleged online gaming religion conversion racket does not seem to be a ‘spirited play’.

To further religious agendas, the alleged accused through the deceptive scheme preys on unsuspecting players, targeting their vulnerabilities and manipulating their love for gaming.

According to police, the online gaming religion conversion racket involves people or organisations who seek to convert gamers to specific religious beliefs through deceptive tactics and manipulative techniques.

These scammers exploit the immersive nature of online gaming, leveraging the strong bonds formed within gaming communities to introduce religious ideologies and attempt to convert players.

Sharing the details, the top cop further said that by using false inclusivity, the scammers may infiltrate gaming communities under the guise of friendly and inclusive players.

"They join conversations, form alliances, and gradually introduce religious concepts or discussions. By appearing open-minded and accepting, they build trust and subtly encourage players to explore their religious beliefs," he said.

In another modus operandi, the scammers, within multiplayer games, utilise the in-game chat feature to spread religious messages or engage players in religious debates.

"They may start casual conversations about spirituality, life’s purpose, or morality, ultimately steering the conversation towards their specific religious beliefs. This can be particularly effective when targeting players who are searching for deeper meaning or connection," said a cyber cell police officer.

"The scammers exploit online forums, social media groups, and gaming platforms dedicated to specific games to approach players. They may create fake profiles or pose as fellow gamers to initiate conversations and gradually introduce religious concepts, inviting players to explore their faith further," he said.

Some scammers entice players by promising in-game advantages, such as rare items, power-ups, or exclusive privileges, if they embrace a particular religion or join a specific religious community.

"This manipulative tactic preys on players’ desire for progression and competitiveness, coercing them into considering conversion for virtual rewards," the official added.

Recently, an online gaming religion conversion racket was busted in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. It came to light after the father of a minor victim learnt that his son was lying about going to the gym and visiting the mosque instead for prayers.

The probe began after the father of the minor boy complained to police that his son had come in contact with a person via a gaming app and was influenced by him to visit the mosque in Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad.

On May 30, a cleric of a mosque, Abdul Rahman and one Thane resident, Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo, were booked at Kavi Nagar police station Ghaziabad after an investigation was initiated into the conversion racket.

An investigation into the alleged conversion of a boy has led to what police claim to be a racket that was being operated through a gaming app for the past few years.

Abdul Rahman, the member of a mosque committee in Sanjay Nagar, who is originally from Ballia, was later arrested for his alleged role in the religious conversion of at least four youths.

The mosque committee has told the cops that Rehman had quit the panel a few months ago, but is yet to submit any proof of the claim.

As per police, Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo has also been found to have been operating at least six email IDs, one of which contains a few emails from Pakistan in the inbox.

Now, the investigating agencies including NIA and IB have been roped in to find if it was a terror nexus running under new modus operandi.

In yet another case, the Delhi Police recently uncovered a major conversion racket operating within a shelter home located in the Turkman Gate area in the national capital.

The main accused, Mohammad Kaleem, a B.Tech graduate, was apprehended on June 9 following a complaint filed by the shelter home’s caretaker, Sandeep Sagar.

Sagar alleged that Kaleem had been pressuring him to convert to Islam, offering inducements such as a government job and financial incentives.

The probe has taken a new turn as police teams are now scrutinising Kaleem’s phone records, attempting to ascertain whether he received any external instructions.

"The investigation is currently going on, and we cannot confirm his association with any organisation at this moment. However, we are exploring all possible angles, including whether he was receiving directions from individuals from across the border," said a source in the know of things.

"The modus operandi is the same as the Ghaziabad conversion racket, where the victims were shown YouTube videos and asked to recite religious verses before beginning any work," the source said.

According to reliable sources, it has come to light that several terrorist organisations are engaging in radicalisation of youngsters over the past few years, employing them as sleeper cells.

"These sleeper cells have handlers, who activate them when necessary. It is plausible that following numerous failed operations, these terrorist organisations may have adopted a new modus operandi to radicalise and convert individuals within the country," said a former police officer, who requested anonymity and termed the matter as sensitive.

"After the Ghaziabad conversion racket and the arrest of Kaleem, it seems that someone is behind them, operating from across the border or somewhere else," he said.

(Shekhar Singh can be reached at shekhar.s@ians.in)

–IANS<br>ssh/uk/