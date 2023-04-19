GIGABYTE unveils new series of premium laptops in India

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Technology brand GIGABYTE on Wednesday launched latest additions to AORUS, AERO, and G5 series of laptops in the Indian market.

The premium laptops offer up to the Intel 13th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU for high-performance gaming and creative workloads.

The laptops start from Rs 90,999 and goes up to Rs 179,599. The devices will be available in India from May.

Designed for gamers and creators on the go, the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 feature up to Intel Core 13th Gen i7 H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a TGP of 140W.

Additionally, the AORUS lineup offers 17.3 and 15.6-inch displays with up to QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz for immersive visuals and fluid frame rates, said the company.

“GIGABYTE is committed to providing creators, gamers, and streamers in the country with the right tools to fuel their growth and success. The latest laptops cater to all their needs by providing peak performance in a compact package, enabling them to excel in their craft,” said Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

The AERO 14 OLED has received significant upgrades with 1.49kg lightweight and up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs now included.

“NVIDIA Studio certification further ensures that the laptops have been optimized for stability and performance, providing seamless support for widely used creative software,” said the company.

The G5 series brings offer a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, and a 144Hz high refresh rate display, specially designed for mid-range gaming.

All the laptops feature GIGABYTE’s ‘WINDFORCE’ cooling technology, to ensure efficient and quiet cooling while also making the laptops more compact and portable for on-the-move operations.

–IANS

na/