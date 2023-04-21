scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Girl born with joint urethra, vagina & rectum treated successfully

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Ten-year-old Arushi Mashery born with a rare condition, where her urethra, vagina, and rectal openings did not separate at birth and were joined together, opening as a single cavity, was given a new lease of life by doctors at a private hospital in Mumbai.

The condition, known as cloaca, is found in one in every 50,000 babies, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Less than 15 cases have been reported in medical and clinical literature, said Dr. Rasiklal Shah, Senior Consultant — Paediatric Surgery, at the Narayana Health’s SRCC Children’s Hospital, in a statement.

In addition to cloaca, the child also had an absence of a bladder and two hemi uteri joined with two separate vaginas and no anus.

Arushi also had a very rare problem of an abnormal connection between the two iliac arteries – – blood vessels that provide blood to the legs, pelvis and reproductive organs.

The surgeons had to be very careful so that the arteries are not damaged while performing several reconstructive procedures.

Shah said Arushi underwent a surgery to create an anal opening about 6 months back, which “separated her rectum from the common cavity”.

To treat her problem of urine incontinence, the doctors created an Indiana Pouch – where instead of a urinary bag, the right colon is removed from the rest of the bowel and re-fashioned into a pouch that can hold 600 ml of fluid.

The pouch when full can be emptied by the patient herself by inserting a catheter, the doctor said. The doctors also created a newly constructed rectum.

“Finally, her colostomy was closed and she started passing stool from the newly constructed rectum. The unique cases had multiple surgeries,” Shah said.

The doctors noted that Arushi was discharged from the hospital in normal health condition.

“Doctors here not only performed complicated surgeries but also took good care of us. All the time, they convinced us that problems are plenty but they would overcome each one by one. We are very grateful to the hospital, doctors, and other staff. We will never forget their contribution to making our life happier,” said Arushi and her parents.

–IANS

rvt/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Punjabi web series ’25 25 50′ announced
Next article
Harshvardhan Kapoor shares shooting lessons for Abhinav Bindra’s biopic!
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google may be working on new AI-powered search engine: Report

Sports

Super Cup: Rane, Chhetri take Bengaluru FC to final with 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 19,000 deaths from flu this season

Technology

ISRO expected to touch 424 foreign satellite launches on Saturday

Technology

India's smartphone market nosedives 20% in Q1 as 2023 remains challenging

Sports

For Arjun Tendulkar, IPL debut is just the start of an arduous long haul

Technology

AI tech like ChatGPT can be used to aturbocharge fraud: FTC's Lina Khan

News

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting with NTR Jr

News

Rohit Suchanti buys new house, turns interior designer for it

News

Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta is enjoying the 'kicks'

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and other big celebs who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks

Technology

Fresh layoffs begin at Meta globally, technical employees most hit

Technology

Private space player Bellatrix Aerospace's payload to fly on ISRO's PSLV on April 22

Sports

IPL 2023: I think credit should go to pacers, says Sam Curran after PBKS beat MI in high-scorer

News

Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with buddy Rochak Kohli for ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’

Sports

Barcelona Open: Alcaraz overcomes Evans, sets up final with Tsitsipas

Health & Lifestyle

Guwahati Police Commissioner tests Covid positive

Sports

Barca's Sergi Roberto to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US