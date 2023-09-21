GitHub Copilot Chat beta now available to all individual users

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) AI-powered developer platform Github on Thursday said the public beta of its Copilot Chat is now available for all individual users globally for free.

Integrated together, GitHub Copilot Chat and the GitHub Copilot pair programmer form a powerful AI assistant capable of helping developers build at the speed of their minds in the natural language of their choice.

In July, the Microsoft-owned company introduced a public beta of GitHub Copilot Chat.

“We’re thrilled to take the next step forward in our GitHub Copilot X journey by releasing a public beta of GitHub Copilot Chat for all GitHub Copilot individual users across Visual Studio and VS Code,” said Shuyin Zhao, VP of Product Management at GitHub.

Those signed up for GitHub Copilot for individuals can access the powerful AI assistant that major enterprises are leveraging to turbocharge developer productivity and happiness.

Teams of developers and individuals alike can use GitHub Copilot Chat to learn new languages or frameworks, troubleshoot bugs, or get answers to coding questions in simple, natural language outputs.

It can reduce the need for context switching, streamlines the development process, and help developers maintain their focus and momentum, said the company.

“Whether you are a young developer in Brazil learning how to execute a unit test for the first time or a professor in Germany who needs help documenting data, GitHub Copilot Chat enables you to learn and build code through outputs in the language that feels most natural to you,” Zhao said.

GitHub Copilot Chat can suggest best practices, tips, and solutions tailored to specific coding challenges in real time.

Developers can use GitHub Copilot Chat to learn a new language or upskill at speed.

GitHub Copilot Chat can make suggestions for remediation and help reduce the number of vulnerabilities found during security scans.

Over 100 million people, including developers from 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, use GitHub to build amazing things together across more than 330 million repositories.

