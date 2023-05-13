scorecardresearch
Give your mom gift of tech this Mother's Day with Apple products

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re still struggling to find the perfect gift for your mom, then Apple has got you covered.

With the help of technology, you can make this day even more special by gifting your mother the perfect present from Apple.

Here are a few options that you might want to consider.

Apple Watch Series 8: The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest addition to Apple’s line of smartwatches. It has a new design, improved health monitoring features, and faster performance. With features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, Crash Detection, Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, the Apple Watch can help your mother stay healthy, safe and active.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is priced at Rs 45,900.

iPhone 14 Series: The iPhone 14 Series is the latest lineup of smartphones from Apple. Powered by A15 Bionic, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offers an advanced dual-camera system, new computational photography features and Action mode to smooth out shaky handheld videos. It is power-packed, super fast, durable, and beautiful in its sunny new colour — Yellow.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are priced at Rs 79,900 and 89,900, respectively.

iPad (10th generation): The iPad (10th generation) is a versatile device that can be used for work, entertainment, or education. It has a large 10.9-inch display and supports the Apple Pencil, making it great for taking notes or drawing. The iPad also comes with a powerful A14 Bionic chip, which ensures smooth performance even when running multiple apps. If your mom enjoys reading, watching movies, or playing games, the iPad would be an ideal gift.

The 64GB variant of the iPad (10th generation) is priced at Rs 44,900.

HomePod mini: The HomePod mini is a smart speaker that can be used to play music, answer questions, and control smart home devices. It also supports Siri, which means your mom can use voice commands to control the speaker. If your mom enjoys listening to music or likes to have a smart home setup, the HomePod mini would be a thoughtful gift.

The HomePod mini is priced at Rs 10,900.

