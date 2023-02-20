Gizmore launches new smartwatch 'Cloud' with 1.85-inch display at Rs 1,199

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Homegrown smart accessories brand Gizmore on Monday launched new smartwatch “Cloud”, which comes with a 1.85-inch curved IPS display.

The Gizmore Cloud smartwatch is available to purchase online, priced at Rs 1,199.

It comes in three colour options — black strap, blue strap with black metal body, and brown colour strap with rose gold metal body.

The smartwatch offers 500 NITS of brightness for uninterrupted outdoor viewing.

CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore, Sanjay Kumar Kalirona said: “By breaking price barriers, we are making smartwatches accessible to far greater consumers and enabling them to be fitter and healthier. Gizmore Cloud has an ergonomic design, Bluetooth calling, and a bright and large display, making it a perfect choice for new-age consumers.”

The new smartwatch offers bluetooth calling, which can be easily paired with any smartphone and allow seamless calling and music playback, the company said.

It comes equipped with a large battery that delivers seven days of battery life on a single charge, and also the watch is IP67 water and dust resistant.

Moreover, Gizmore Cloud has a multifunctional rotating crown and split screen, which is an efficient way to control the smartwatch and navigate through the settings.

The smartwatch can be controlled by voice assistant as it supports Alexa and Siri, the company said.

It offers an array of essential trackers, such as a heart rate monitor, women’s health monitor, sleep tracker, and spO2 monitor, which can be tracked using the HryFine app.

