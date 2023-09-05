Global 5G mobile subscriptions reach 1.3 bn, India adds most overall users

Global 5G subscriptions grew by 175 million in the second quarter (Q2) while India accounted for the most net addition of overall mobile subscriptions with over seven million new users in the period, a new report showed on Tuesday. The Q2 additions bring the global number of 5G subscriptions close to 1.3 billion, according to Ericsson Mobility Report.

In the second quarter (Q2), the number of mobile subscriptions totalled 8.3 billion, with a net addition of 40 million subscriptions during the quarter.

The number of unique mobile subscribers was 6.1 billion.

India accounted for the most net additions during the quarter (over 7 million). India was followed by China (five million) and the US (three million) mobile subscribers.

“About 260 communications service providers (CSPs) have launched commercial 5G services. About 35 CSPs have launched 5G standalone (SA) networks,” the report added.

Global mobile subscription penetration was 105 per cent in the second quarter.

The number of mobile broadband subscriptions grew by about 100 million in the quarter, totalling 7.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 5 per cent. Mobile broadband now accounts for 88 per cent of all mobile subscriptions, the findings showed.

Mobile data traffic grew by 33 per cent between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023. 4G subscriptions increased by 11 million, totalling about 5.2 billion and representing 62 per cent of all mobile subscriptions.

The number of mobile broadband subscriptions grew by about 100 million in the quarter, totalling 7.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 5 per cent. Mobile broadband now accounts for 88 per cent of all mobile subscriptions, said the report.