scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Global IT spending continues to decline for 5th consecutive month

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The global IT spending will continue to slow down by 4.4 per cent to $3.25 trillion for the fifth consecutive month, as technology investments continue to show the impact of a weakening economy.

In its new monthly forecast for worldwide IT spending growth, IDC projected overall growth this year slightly down from 4.5 per cent in the earlier forecast and represents a swing from a 6 per cent growth forecast in October 2022.

“Since the fourth quarter of last year, we have seen clear and measurable signs of a moderate pullback in some areas of IT spending,” said Stephen Minton, vice president in IDC’s Data and Analytics research group.

Tech spending remains resilient compared to historical economic downturns and other types of business spending, but rising interest rates are now impacting capital spending, he added.

After reductions to PC forecasts a month ago, IDC has now scaled back its expectations for some additional hardware categories including servers, wearable devices, and peripherals.

Forecasts have been reduced for on-premise infrastructure investments by enterprise buyers, while cloud and service provider deployments remain more resilient overall.

Service provider spending is still weakening from last year’s highs as the industry adjusts to slower post-Covid growth, but planned investments by cloud and hyperscale providers have broadly held up since last month.

Strong demand for cloud services continues to drive growth despite inflationary pressures but non-cloud spending is set to decline, the report mentioned.

“The most significant impact remains concentrated in consumer markets with consumer IT spending now forecast to decline by 2 per cent this year,” said Minton.

This will be a second consecutive year of declining consumer tech spending, a huge change in fortunes from consumer growth of 18 per cent in 2021.

“On the other hand, enterprise demand for cloud and digital transformation remains strong despite economic headwinds,” he added.

Cloud infrastructure, software, and services are growing more slowly than a year ago but continue to account for a larger share of total IT spending.

–IANS

na/svn/

Previous article
Aditya Narayan takes a digital break, deletes all posts from Instagram
Next article
Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot in ICC T20I rankings; Babar moves up to third
This May Also Interest You
News

Shreyas Talpade finds dubbing for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ challenging

Health & Lifestyle

Cow urine unfit for human consumption: IVRI

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

News

'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga

Sports

Newcastle, Man Utd both win to strengthen top-four claims in Premier League

Technology

Elon Musk begins following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

News

Kareena Kapoor likes a mix of mainstream and off-beats films in her filmography

News

Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself

Health & Lifestyle

High BP in men in their 30s linked with dementia risk in their 70s

Technology

5 automakers to recall over 23K vehicles over faulty parts

News

Sarah Paulson gave her wages to Pedro Pascal so he could 'feed himself'

News

Bappi Lahiri's family gets emotional watching 'Disco Dancer-The Musical' rehearsals

Sports

Korea's Lee sparkles 67 as Tom Kim, Si Woo ensure cut; Woods hangs by slender thread, McIlroy out

Health & Lifestyle

76% UP schoolchildren suffer from medical condition

Sports

Champions League: Haaland makes history as Man City dominate Bayern

News

Sneha Raikar: Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had

Sports

Aizawl FC overcome TRAU FC to make Super Cup Group Stage

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US