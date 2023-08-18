scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Global quantum computing market likely to reach $7.6 bn in 2027

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The global quantum computing is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $7.6 billion in 2027, a new report has said.

The forecast includes base quantum computing as a service as well as enabling and adjacent quantum computing as a service.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), investments in the quantum computing market will grow at a CAGR of 11.5 per cent over the 2023-2027 forecast period, reaching nearly $16.4 billion by the end of 2027, including investments made by the public and privately funded institutions; internal allocation (R&D spend) from technology and services vendors; and external funding from venture capitalists and private equity firms.

However, the new forecast is considerably lower than the previous quantum computing forecast, which was published in 2021.

As per the report, the quantum computing market will continue to experience slower growth until a major quantum hardware development that leads to a quantum advantage is announced.

“Today’s quantum computing systems may only be suitable for small-scale experimentation, but advances continue to be made like a drumbeat over time. Organisations should not be deterred from investing in quantum initiatives now to be quantum-ready in the future,” said Heather West, PhD, research manager within IDC’s Enterprise Infrastructure Practice.

Moreover, the report said that the billions of dollars being allocated to the research and development of quantum computing have led to recent advancements in quantum computing hardware and software, as well as new error mitigation and suppression techniques.

Due to these advancements, it is speculated that today’s noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) systems may be able to achieve near-term quantum advantage.

It is anticipated that these investments will result in the development of large-scale quantum systems capable of solving some of the most complex problems facing scientists and engineers today, causing a surge in customer spending toward the end of the forecast period.

–IANS

shs/ksk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Guns' N Roses release new track 'Perhaps', dishing out their old 1980's energy
Next article
Just need one perfect day with favourable weather conditions to breach 90m mark: Neeraj Chopra
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Just need one perfect day with favourable weather conditions to breach 90m mark: Neeraj Chopra

News

Guns' N Roses release new track 'Perhaps', dishing out their old 1980's energy

Health & Lifestyle

Secondhand smoke may be source of lead exposure in kids: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental sample from Peshwar

Technology

Instagram working on feature to create audio notes

Sports

Bazball left Australian players, coaches and the captain scratching their head at different times, says Ricky Ponting

News

'Hip Hop India': Remo D'Souza walks out during episode

Sports

ODI World Cup: Australia’s got a great chance as current group has played together for a period of time, says Hussey

News

Rapper Young Capone dies at 35 due to unknown causes

News

Dulquer had 'Om Shanti Om' moment when he first saw Deepika

Health & Lifestyle

Simple mouth rinse may signal early heart disease risk

Sports

It was, ‘I'll pick and I'll choose where I want to play and when I want to play’, says Paine on Stokes ODI return

Technology

India sees 58% surge in deal values driven by big-ticket transactions

Technology

Tinder to lose background-checking tool

News

Aaron Carter's house remodeled, sold to 'happy family'

News

‘Gadar 2’ actor Rumi Khan says Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel are two pillars of movie

News

Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan: You have performed in most complex characters in film after film

Technology

Microsoft to close Xbox 360 Store in July 2024

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US