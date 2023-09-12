Global SaaS logistics platform Kale raises $30 mn

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Global vertical SaaS logistics platform provider Kale Logistics Solutions (Kale) on Tuesday said it has raised $30 million in its Series B round, led by digital and tech-focused private equity fund Creaegis Advisors.

The investment will fuel Kale’s mission to develop and deploy robust Cargo Community Systems to transform global logistics beyond regional boundaries, it said in a statement.

“This is our second fundraising with an external investor, and we are happy to partner with Creaegis because of the alignment of vision for the business, their record and understanding of the SaaS and tech products space globally,” said Vipul Jain, Chairman, Kale Logistics Solutions.

The company had earlier raised a Series A investment from Inflexor Ventures in 2020.

Kale is a leader in designing digital trade platforms built on sustainability and data harmonisation goals led by trade bodies such as the United Nations, IMO, IATA, ICAO, WTO and FIATA.

“Kale, with its category defining Cargo Community Platforms and suite of SaaS solutions, is leading this disruption by digitising and automating end-to-end cargo operations in airports and seaports,” said Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner & CEO of Creaegis.

The company counts several Fortune 500 companies including large airports, and seaports as its customers. Kale has offices in India, the UAE, Kenya, Netherlands and the US.

