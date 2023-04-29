scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Global smartphone market to gain momentum only in 2nd half of 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The global smartphone market remains challenging and it will gain momentum in the second half of the year as channel inventories reach healthier levels, a report has shown.

Shipments will stabilise around the levels from 2022 as we move into the middle of 2023, according to market research firm Canalys.

“Decline rates will start to improve soon, although this is more connected to the stark contrast between 2022 and 2023 shrinking,” said research analyst Lucas Zhong.

Vendors are cautiously approaching the market with profitability targets, lean operations and inventory clearing as top priorities.

The global smartphone shipments fell by 13 per cent to 269.8 million units in Q1 2023.

Samsung reclaimed its pole position and shipped 60.3 million units, driven by a refreshed product portfolio.

Apple came in second with 58 million shipments. It was the only top five vendor to grow year-on-year, which gave it a strong 21 per cent market share.

Xiaomi defended its number three position with 30.5 million shipments while OPPO and vivo completed the top five, shipping 26.6 million and 20.9 million units, respectively, securing 10 per cent and 8 per cent market share.

“Samsung’s performance shows early signs of recovery after a tough end to 2022,” said Runar Bjorhovde, Canalys analyst.

“The rebound is particularly connected to product launches, which drove an increase in sell-in volume. Still, Samsung will have to navigate through a difficult landscape going forward, particularly as entry-level device inventory remains high,” Bjorhovde added.

The mid-range price segment has started to recover following huge declines last year.

“However, mid-range demand in 2023 will remain limited due to the macroeconomic challenges and missing differentiators within this price band,” said Zhong.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Shankar, Noor, Little star in powering Gujarat to top of points table with 7-wicket win over Kolkata
Next article
Ranking round finish for Ganemat Sekhon at Cairo Shotgun World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

DU to launch 'Panchang' on April 28 to disseminate ancient Indian knowledge

Technology

Dell launches new laptop series, desktop in India

Technology

Microsoft to skill 100K young women in cybersecurity by 2025

Sports

IPL 2023: Jason Roy, bowlers lead KKR to 21-run win over RCB (ld)

Technology

Nasscom appoints Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari as Chairperson

News

Fox News cancels Tucker Carlson; CNN cuts ties with Don Lemon after 17 years

Health & Lifestyle

154 stones removed from kidney of a patient at Hyderabad's AINU

News

'PS:2' actors feel school-level history has been unfair to indigenous empires

News

Apoorva Lakhia acquires a chapter from ‘India’s Most Fearless – 3’

News

Liza Malik designs her Delhi home, says 'it gives personal touch'

Sports

Wrestling scandal: Delhi Police finally lodges two FIRs

News

New 'IB 71' video shows Vidyut Jammwal taking charge as master spy

Sports

Dortmund drop points at relegation threatened Bochum in Bundesliga

Technology

Twitter begins showing labels on tweets that violate its rules

Sports

Andrew Balbirnie hits 95 as Ireland reach 319/4 on day one of second Test against Sri Lanka

Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran has handled Punjab captaincy well in Shikhar's absence, says Harbhajan

News

Shreyas Talpade announces sequel to his Marathi film 'Poshter Boyz'

News

Gul Panag is a psychoanalyst on a mission in 'The Haunting'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US