scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Global town square needs transformation: New Twitter CEO

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 13 (IANS) Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has sent her first email to the employees with the title “Building Twitter 2.0 Together”, highlighting her boss Elon Musk’s stated intention for the company to be the “global town square” and said that it “needs transformation”.

“From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it,” Yaccarino wrote in the memo on Monday, according to the Verge.

“More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation — to drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.”

She also mentioned that the micro-blogging platform is on “a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication”.

The new Twitter CEO is NBCUniversal’s former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships.

According to Musk, she will be in charge of everything else while he continues to manage Twitter’s engineering and product teams.

Her main task will be rebuilding the platform’s ads business which has collapsed since Musk took over, the report said.

Yaccarino took over as the new Twitter CEO last week, freeing Musk to focus on Tesla and SpaceX, as Twitter’s US ad sales plunged 59 per cent in April and the month of May did not look bright either.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WhatsApp rolling out message editing feature on Windows beta
Next article
Germany secure late draw with Ukraine in international friendly
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Germany secure late draw with Ukraine in international friendly

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out message editing feature on Windows beta

Technology

Outright lie, no one was raided or sent to jail: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Dorsey

Technology

Hackers don't have access to entire CoWIN portal or database: Researchers

Technology

Prolonged use of ear buds can lead to loss of hearing: KGMU doctor

Health & Lifestyle

40% cancer caused by tobacco consumption: Expert

Technology

'We'll shut you down, raid homes': Ex-Twitter CEO Dorsey on pressure from India

Sports

Indonesia Open badminton: Sindhu, Prannoy handed tough draw; Srikanth, Lakshya in fray too

Sports

U-17 Asian Wrestling: India bag seven medals on Day 3 as women win team championships

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC allows minor rape victim undergo termination of pregnancy

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Mongolia hold Lebanon goalless; earn first point

Sports

FIDE World Cup: Young Indians Gukesh, Pragg join Carlsen, Humpy and Ju Wenjun in lineup

Sports

Football: PSV Eindhoven name Peter Bosz new head coach as van Nistelrooy steps down

Sports

Premier Handball League: Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons in an entertaining clash

News

Why 'The White Lotus' is a very hard act to follow for Jennifer Coolidge

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots aim for second straight win against Golden Eagles UP (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Breach of privacy: Venugopal hits back at MoS Chandrasekhar

News

Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu movie 'Eagle' set for Sankranti 2024 release

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US