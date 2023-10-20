scorecardresearch
GlobalLogic appoints Srinivas Shankar as CBO, Head of Global Industries

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Digital engineering services provider GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, has announced the appointment of Srinivas Shankar as its Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Head of Global Industries.

Shankar has over two decades of professional experience in promoting revenue growth and improving client satisfaction. He will focus on accelerating GlobalLogic’s go-to-market engine, spanning sales, marketing, and industry business units.

“As GlobalLogic continues its purposeful growth journey, bolstering our presence and enriching our services portfolio, we sought a strong leader with proven industry expertise and go-to-market experience for the next chapter of our growth” Nitesh Banga, CEO of GlobalLogic, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that this appointment underscores GlobalLogic’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team, and its focus on customer success.

“While we continue to play a critical role helping clients evolve into becoming digital and intelligent enterprises, I am very excited to be joining the team as we define and execute the next-generation growth strategy for the company,” said Shankar.

He previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the Americas and Global Head of the Life Sciences business, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s market presence and driving revenue.

As CCO-Americas, Shankar oversaw new client acquisition efforts across various industry verticals and service lines within Cognizant’s Digital Business & Technology services. Prior to Cognizant, he served various leadership roles at Infosys.

