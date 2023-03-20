scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google adds contact photos to conversation threads in messages

By News Bureau

N0ew Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Google has added a contact’s profile photo to the top of conversations in messages for Android, following larger changes to “RCS” branding and read receipt icons in recent weeks.

Messages have always allowed users to open Google Contacts by tapping a person’s name in the app bar — the company is now emphasising that shortcut by showing their profile pictures as well, according to 9to5Google.

It is the same image that appears in the main list of conversations when tapping on the space in group conversations opens that detail page.

This design is consistent with other apps, with Facebook Messenger and Telegram displaying avatars in the same left position, while iMessage displays it in the centre, the report said.

Moreover, the magnifying glass icon has been removed as part of this change, and “Search” has been added to the overflow menu.

In January, Google rolled out end-to-end encryption in group chats for messages app users enrolled in the beta programme.

With this feature, one-on-one texts sent using messages by Google will be encrypted so they are private and secure and can only be seen by the sender and recipient.

The Google messages app already includes end-to-end encryption when messaging someone who also has the RCS (Rich Communication Services) chat features enabled, however, this has so far been limited to messages between two parties and not group chats.

–IANS

shs/prw

Previous article
Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’, watch trailer
Next article
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
This May Also Interest You
News

Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation

News

Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’, watch trailer

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat first against unchanged UP Warriorz

News

Juhi Chawla’s wish for Alka Yagnik: ‘A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice’

News

Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

Sports

Ecuador midfielder Gruezo to miss Australia friendlies

Theatre

Seriously Funny: A Masterclass on the Point of Comedy

Sports

PCB confirms changes in dates of New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan

News

Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with 'School College Ani Life'

Sports

UP's third international stadium in Varanasi

News

Ahead of 4th anniversary of ‘Delhi Crime 1’, Shefali Shah says DCP Vartika will never leave her

News

Salman Khan will make you ‘fall in love’ with new ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ song

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha reports 1st Covid hospitalisation case in 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Twelve new Covid cases in Punjab, 14 in Haryana

Health & Lifestyle

Double lung transplant by US docs saves 2 lives with late-stage cancer

Health & Lifestyle

Cases of fresh Covid affected negligible in Bengal

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras team develops novel database on Covid antibodies

News

Manoj Bajpayee to narrate 'The Vial', documentary on India's Covid vax success

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US