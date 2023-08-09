scorecardresearch
Google adds translation feature to Gmail mobile app

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 9 (IANS) Google has announced a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app.

“Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Tuesday.

This “highly requested feature” will help users read and understand a conversation in any language. To translate messages on mobile, users just have to select “Translate” on the dismissible banner and choose their preferred language.

“A new dismissible banner appears when the content language of a message is different from the ‘Google.com Mail display language’ in your account settings,”Google explained.

Users can also choose to have Gmail always translate or never translate specific languages. Moreover, the feature does not have admin control.

Last month, the tech giant had released a new feature on Gmail that allows users to negotiate time directly in the email service.

This feature will be helpful for users when scheduling time with customers, partners or people in their organisation whose Google Calendars are not visible to them.

In June, the company had announced a feature for Gmail on mobile phones which provides users with the most relevant search results, allowing them to find specific emails or files more quickly and easily.

According to Google, this feature helps users find exactly what they’re looking for with less effort.

The tech giant had also rolled out the “Help me write” tool to Gmail users, who enrolled in the Workspace Labs program, on Android and iOS.

Agency News Desk
