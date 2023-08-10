scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google announces eSignature beta for Docs, Drive

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 10 (IANS) Google has announced that eSignature is now available as an open beta on Google Docs and Drive.

In June last year, Google began alpha testing the ability to request and capture eSignatures in Google Docs.

“Based on the feedback we received, we’re ready to move this feature to the next level,” the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

eSignature is now available as an open beta for Google Workspace Individual subscribers.

For Workspace customers, the company will be accepting beta applications and allow listing customers over the next several weeks.

The company also announced that later this year, it will introduce support for the new eSignature capabilities — Audit trail, Multi-signer, Non-Gmail users and Initiating eSignature on PDF.

Last week, the tech giant had started to roll out a new linkable headlines feature in Google Docs.

To access the feature, open a Google Doc on web > add a heading (type some content and set to “Heading 1”) > right-click the heading > click the “Copy heading link” button > paste the contents.

Also, the company had announced that the ability to paste copied HTML elements into a document is now available on iOS devices.

The tech giant also introduced the ability to empty the entire trash folder of a shared drive in Google Drive.

This will make it easier to manage shared drive files and eliminate the manual effort of removing items in the trash folder.

Moreover, the company added drag & drop to Google Drive multi-instance support on large-screen Android devices.

–IANS

aj/prw

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Nushrratt Bharuccha fell headfirst on a marble floor while filming 'Akelli'
Next article
RBI’s user friend technology focus on UPI in move towards cashless economy
This May Also Interest You
Technology

RBI’s user friend technology focus on UPI in move towards cashless economy

News

When Nushrratt Bharuccha fell headfirst on a marble floor while filming 'Akelli'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Travel vloggers Mohit Minocha, Anunay Sood to engage in jolly banter

News

Alia: 'We come from a school of thought that woman-led action film won't do well'

Sports

BWF World C'ships draw: Sindhu, Chirag-Satwik get first-round bye; unseeded Srikanth to open against Nishimoto

News

Excitement over Rajinikanth's entry scene in 'Jailer' causes Mumbai theatre to pause the film

Sports

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner joins Somerset for last three games of County Championship

Sports

Franck Kessie leaves FC Barcelona to join Al-Ahli

Technology

WHO designates 'Eris' Covid strain 'variant of interest' as cases rise globally

News

Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Animal’: ‘It’s very different, something I’d have never imagined myself doing’

Review

Movie Review | Jailer | A Rajinikanth entertainer

Technology

India's e-commerce industry witness 26% order volume growth in FY23: Report

Sports

Umran Malik is very young and has lot of years ahead of him, says Brian Lara

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Ro Lain De Song Lyrics starring  Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

14-year-old rapper Lil Tay dies along with elder brother Jason Tian

Technology

Metaverse could reach up to $900 bn by 2030: Report

Technology

Infosys to set up UP's first Makers Lab at AKTU

News

Yami Gautam on 'OMG 2': 'It's my first film on the big screen after the pandemic'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US